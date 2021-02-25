MASSENA — The village’s deputy mayor says he wants to remain in the job he was elected for, as village trustee, and not put his name in the hat for appointment as mayor — a term that would run until the end of the year.
“I have thought about requesting the appointment. I will not be doing so. It’s an honor to be a trustee. That’s the job I was elected to do. I’ve been proud to step up and help the last couple of months,” Matthew J. LeBire said during this week’s trustees meeting.
The mayor’s seat became vacant Feb. 1, the effective date of Timmy J. Currier’s resignation following his arrest Dec. 1 for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with a police officer after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the mayor’s vehicle on Center Street.
Mr. Currier announced the next day he would take a leave of absence from his mayoral seat, with Mr. LeBire handling the day-to-day operations of the village. He announced his resignation Jan. 19. His term was set to expire Nov. 30, 2022.
Mr. LeBire said there appeared to be confusion about his current role, with some believing he was the mayor.
“I am not. I’m a trustee like the rest of us” who filled in as mayor following Mr. Currier’s resignation, he said.
With the seat remaining vacant, trustees discussed filling the position with an individual who was interested in serving as mayor for the short term. Whoever wants to finish Mr. Currier’s term in 2022 will need to run in November’s election.
“If you want to be considered for the position, minimum is a resumé and letter of interest. For the short-term position, someone with experience would be great,” Mr. LeBire said.
Those interested in being considered for the position can send their information to Village Administrator Monique Chatland or leave it in the dropbox in front of Town Hall, indicating on the envelope the information is for the village administrator.
Mr. LeBire said they would not be making an appointment until at least the next trustees meeting during the third week of March.
“It’s an important-enough decision I don’t think it needs to be rushed,” he said.
