MASSENA — Village officials are seeking Community Development Block Grant funding that would allow them to provide home rehabilitation for some owners in the village.
“We have been successful with these in the past. We are looking to go for another Community Development Block Grant,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
He said they would be seeking about $400,000, which would allow them to assist 10 low- to moderate-income homes in the village with owner-occupied rehabilitation.
“If we want to proceed, we would need to establish a public hearing,” Mr. LeBire said.
That will be held when village trustees meet for their regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 16.
Village Administrator Monique Chatland said some homes don’t need as much rehabilitation as others. For instance, she said, a homeowner may just need a new furnace, which could be less costly than other repairs.
“We typically help more than our target,” she said.
“Why would anyone be against this? Are there any negatives,” Trustee Christine Winston wondered.
“I can’t think of any reason. I don’t think we’ve ever had a bad experience,” Mr. LeBire said.
The Community Development Block Grant program, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.
Community Development Block Grant funds can typically be used for a wide range of activities such as housing rehabilitation, code enforcement, acquisition of real property, demolition, infrastructure and public facility improvements, economic development and social services.
