MASSENA — After a quarter in which they saw their sales tax decline, village officials say the latest quarter brought an increase.
In his report to village trustees, Treasurer Kevin Felt said they saw an increase of 5.63% over the same time last year. Mr. Felt wasn’t present for the meeting, but provided a written report.
Sales tax received from St. Lawrence County for the first of May was in the amount of $479,983, he said. This compares to $454,408 for the same quarter last year, or a 5.63% increase.
Mr. Felt said, year-to-date, they’ve received $1,566,998.
“Last year we received $1,484,900 during this timeframe,” he said, “Therefore, we are up $82,098 (about 5.5%).”
He had reported in February that the latest quarterly sales tax payment at that time was less than what they received for the same period last year.
The village had received $492,071 from the county, which he said was down $9,332 from the same period last year. That had brought the total for the year to $1,087,015, or 55% of the budgeted amount of $1,975,000.
Mr. Felt had also reported last November that the village had received first quarter sales tax revenue of $65,855, or a 12.45% increase over the same period the previous year.
St. Lawrence County experienced a 4.6% increase in revenue in October 2020 over October 2019, going from $4.8 million to $5 million. From January to October 2020, revenue was up 5.6%, rising from $50.3 million in 2019 to $53.1 million in 2020.
During their latest meeting, village trustees also approved the latest re-levy resolution for unpaid sewer use charges, unpaid water charges, and unpaid trash collection and other charges, plus penalties. Mr. Felt said the resolution was for $463,224.13.
This amount is down $41,793.07 from the $505,017.20 re-levied last year, he said, down 8.3%.
The amount includes $169,286.16 in unpaid sewer use charges and penalties; $0.00 and penalties in unpaid water charges; and $128,368.81 and penalties for unpaid trash collection and other charges, plus penalties, according to the resolution.
