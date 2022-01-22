MASSENA — Seniors who are at least 65 years old and meet other income limitations and requirements can now earn up to $29,000 to qualify for a 50% property tax exemption on real property in the village.
The change, the maximum allowable under the law, was approved by Massena village trustees during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The previous income limit had been $21,000 or less, which Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said had last been amended during the 2005-06 fiscal year.
According to the state Department of Taxation and Finance, the senior citizen property tax exemption can reduce property taxes for lower-income homeowners who are at least 65 years old by up to 50%. Cities, towns, villages, counties and school districts all have the option to offer the exemption. Municipalities that opt to offer the exemption set an income limit. The income limit may be as low as $3,000 and as high as $29,000, except in New York City where it may be as high as $50,000.
Trustees agreed to make the change after holding a public hearing that drew no comments on Tuesday. It takes effect immediately.
The board also approved setting a no-parking, no-standing restriction near J.W. Leary Junior High School and Trinity Catholic School. The restriction will be enforced from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both sides of the street from Highland Park to Garvin Avenue.
The change was made after concerns were raised about visibility problems when leaving the junior high and attempting to enter Highland Park. As part of the current capital project, the Massena Central School District had created an access loop to Highland Park to allow junior high students to discharge at the north side of the building.
That public hearing on Tuesday also drew no comments from community members.
