MASSENA — Massena officials are moving forward with a Nov. 17 public hearing to take comments regarding additions to the village code to address metal shipping containers.
Code Enforcement Officer Aaron Hardy had told trustees last month he was seeing more of the containers popping up in the village limits, but there was nothing to address them in the zoning code.
He had said while some of the containers were being used for temporary storage, he was starting to see an increase in the number of individuals who were using them as permanent storage facilities rather than renting a storage unit from a private company.
During this week’s meeting, Mr. Hardy reviewed some of his proposed changes, including adding the definition of a metal shipping container — “A standardized reusable steel box used for the storage and movement of materials and products within a freight transport system.”
“I think that the definition that we’re looking to add is a good solid definition,” he said.
He said the biggest proposed change was in a section that addressed additional standards for all residential districts. The addition reads, “Metal shipping containers shall not be permitted in any residential lot for more than 90 days in one calendar year. Metal shipping containers are not permitted in any village right of way.”
“The 90 days, I think that’s a fair number for somebody that may be having a major project or some type of renovations on their property, to be able to store their stuff, put it in storage 90 days, get it out and get that thing removed from their property,” Mr. Hardy said.
He said they also needed to address not allowing the containers to be situated in the village right of way where the Department of Public Works would need to do some work, “and having something like that in their way can cause quite an issue.”
He said the 90-day limit could be addressed with a resident if more time was needed.
“We’re always open to working with somebody. Typically in any project, if somebody has something going on, people run into delays all the time. Right now there’s a huge shortage on building materials. We’re constantly working with the homeowners to get the project complete obviously as timely as possible. We’re always willing to work with somebody for something like that,” Mr. Hardy said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel said he would like to see the containers banned from the village. He cited some storage containers he had seen that were rusted and looked terrible.
“There’s nothing that’s eye-appealing at all about those boxes. What I’d like to see is a ban,” he said.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said that, while he’d prefer not to see them in the village, he understood they were necessary in some instances to store large numbers of items such as when a home is being renovated.
“I think there’s a potential that we could limit it and make sure it’s carefully done,” he said.
“At least letting people know this should not be used as a permanent structure,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 prior to the village’s monthly meeting.
