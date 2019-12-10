Massena sex offender gets prison for sex abuse

CANTON — Richard Kerr, 67, of 67 County Route 40, Apt. 4, Massena, was sentenced to three years in prison with 10 years of post-release supervision for his Oct. 10 guilty plea to first-degree sex abuse.
On Sept. 25, 2018 in the town of Norfolk, Kerr, a Level 2 sex offender, sexually abused another person.
Kerr was previously convicted of felony first-degree sexual abuse for having sexual contact with a nine-year-old girl and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
In addition to his prison sentence he had $1,425 in court fines, fees and surcharges reduced to judgment and a stay-away order of protection issued against him in favor of the victim.
