CANTON — Northern Credit Union is paying fares for the Massena Shuttle for the entire month of August as part of Northern’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.This bus route originates in Canton daily and will travel throughout the town with regular stops in Hogansburg from Monday to Friday with extra stops in Canton, Madrid, and Waddington three days a week.
“We’re honored to partner with the Drug Free Coalition to support the City of Massena and its citizens through this vital bus route. We hope by offering free fares it will make things a little easier on people during these challenging times and that it creates a ripple effect inspiring others to give back where they can too,” said Dan St. Hilaire, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union.
Monday through Friday stops on the Massena Shuttle include: Massena Hospital, Dollar General, Massena Community Center, Maximizing Independent Living Center, Highland Nursing Home, St. Lawrence Centre Mall, Twin Leaf Plaza and Diner, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, Akwesasne Senior Center, Bob’s Motel, Massena Housing Authority, Aldi, Walmart, St. Regis Nursing Home, Price Chopper, DMV/Probation/Community Services Building, Laurel and Grassmere Terrace Apartments, as well as Massena Public Library.
Stops that occur on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday include: The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence at 6 Commerce Lane in Canton, Department of Social Services in Canton, in Madrid the Hepburn Library, and LaVigne’s IGA in Waddington. For full details, please see the routes are listed at http://slcnypublictransit.com/transit-schedules.
Please note that buses are operating at 70% seating capacity to accommodate social distancing between passengers and some stops may not be accessible at this time due to business closures during the pandemic.
In accordance with State and local regulations, riders using Public Transit must wear a face covering or shield at all times and have it placed over their nose and mouth prior to entering the bus. Masks and shields are available on the buses for passengers who need them. The Transit team is following strict guidelines to ensure vehicles are deeply cleaned daily and between shifts. Social distancing will be maintained, and hand sanitizer is also available for passenger use.
St. Lawrence County’s Public Transit System provides transportation throughout most towns in the County on Monday to Friday. Buses are wheelchair accessible, bicycle racks are available, and there is free Wi-Fi service. Passengers who live more than 3/4 of a mile from a Transit stop may access Volunteer Transit Center’s First Mile Last Mile service to get a ride to their nearest bus stop. Customers needing this service may call Public Transit at 315-386-2600 on week days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Find us on Facebook @SLCPublicTransit for additional information.
