The Massena St. Vincent DePaul Society received an Arconic ACTION Grant donation of $3,000. Arconic employees wrapped gifts, packed food boxes and assisted with deliveries during the St. Vincent DePaul Christmas Program to earn ACTION Grant funding for the organization. From left: Arconic Plant Manager Steve Rombough, Arconic employees Tim Long, Heather Cockayne and Steve LaBarge, and St. Vincent DePaul Christmas Program Chairs Kitty Samuel and Elaine LaPage. Submitted photo

