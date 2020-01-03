MASSENA — Several individuals who have been serving on various town boards will continue their roles after they were reappointed by Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy during Thursday’s Massena Town Council organizational meeting.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy reappointed Ron Bacon to a three-year term on the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena. The appointment runs until Dec. 31. 2022. He also reappointed John Horan to a five-year term on the Massena Joint Recreation Commission. That appointment expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
Also reappointed were Jeanna Matthews to the Massena Public Library Board of Trustees (five-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2024); Greg Fregoe to the Massena Rescue Squad Board of Managers (five-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024); and James Shaw to the Massena Electric Utility Board (five-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024). Mr. Shaw was also reappointed as the board chairman.
“Per the bylaws, we’ll accept his appointment as chair of that board,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
In addition, he reappointed David Frary to the Cultural Center and Museum Board (five-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024); David Grant to the Town Planning board (five-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024); and Robert Rufa to the Town Zoning Board (five-year term expiring on Dec. 31, 2024).
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he had no candidate to serve on the Board of Review. That term would expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Councilman Albert Nicola will continue to serve as deputy supervisor, and Brenda Mossow was appointed as bookkeeper/secretary. Eric Gustafson will continue serving as town attorney at a rate of $150 an hour plus incidental costs listed in a retainer agreement.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy also appointed board members to serve as liaisons and committee members this year. They include Susan Bellor and Robert Elsner (Massena Public Library); Mr. Nicola and Mr. Elsner (Massena Joint Recreation Commission); Mr. Nicola and Samuel D. Carbone Jr. (Massena Electric Utility Board); Mr. Carbone and Mr. Elsner (Cultural Center and Museum); Mrs. Bellor and Mr. Elsner (Massena Rescue Squad); and Mrs. Bellor and Mr. Carbone (Business Development Corporation).
Mr. O’Shaughnessy will serve as the liaison to the Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce, while Mr. Nicola and Mr. O’Shaughnessy will serve as liaisons to the Highway Committee. Mr. Nicola and Mr. Carbone will be liaisons to the Airport Committee; Mr. Nicola and Mrs. Bellor will be liaisons to the Audit Committee; Mr. Carbone and Mr. O’Shaughnessy will be liaisons to the Hiring/Job Description Committee; and Mrs. Bellor and Mr. Carbone will be liaisons to Personnel Committee.
All board members will serve on the Budget Committee, and will also work on issues related to the New York Power Authority and St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council.
The meeting schedule was set for the year — Jan. 22, Feb. 26 (a change from the scheduled Feb. 19 session because a conflict), March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 1, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do this year,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
