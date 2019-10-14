MASSENA — Tax collection in the village of Massena is complete, and Treasurer Kevin Felt said the amount collected is in line with what the village saw in 2018.
In a report he’ll be making to village trustees on Tuesday, Mr. Felt said that through the end of the collection period, Massena brought in $5.9 million, or 92.35 percent of the total amount due.
“This compares to 92.9 percent last year,” Mr. Felt said in his written report.
The local collection period concluded at the end of September, and unpaid taxes are being sent to the county treasurer for collection. Mr. Felt said there is $487,973.24 in unpaid taxes on 314 parcels.
“The amount of interest and fees owed is $34,845.20; therefore, we will be receiving a payment of $522,818.44 from the County in February. This compares to $519,394.05 received last year on 301 parcels,” he said.
During their meeting, trustees will be asked approve an official resolution to return the roll to St. Lawrence County for collection.
Mr. Felt will also report on an estimated retirement invoice from the Comptroller’s Office for the 2019-20 budget year.
“This is the payment which would be due in February 2020 (we would use the December 2019 payment option),” he said.
He said the estimated bill for the Police and Fire Retirement System is $401,316, a 4 percent increase from last year, and the estimated bill for the Employees Retirement System is $457,607, a 4.2 percent decrease from last year’s actual bill.
“These numbers are based on the rates released last month by the Retirement System and salaries for the period April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, a variable that is subject to change according to the System,” Mr. Felt said.
Tuesday’s village board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Massena Town Hall.
