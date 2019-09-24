CANTON — A Massena teen admitted Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court that he committed a sexual act on a 10-year-old boy in 2018.
Nicholas Snyder, 19, of 50 Malby Ave., pleaded guilty to the class B violent felony of first-degree criminal sexual act the day before his trial. Unlike in most instances, this was not the result of a plea deal with the district attorney’s office, D.A. Gary Pasqua told the Times.
Snyder made the admission in hopes he will have his record sealed and be given probation. If not, he will vacate his plea and try his luck at trial.
“To be clear, this plea, it was not a negotiated plea with the district attorney’s office,” Mr. Pasqua said, “Every defendant has the absolute right to go in and plead to everything they’re charged with and, at that point, the sentencing is totally in the discretion of the court. That’s what happened in this instance.”
Placed under oath, Snyder told County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards that on April 20, 2018 in the village of Massena, he performed an oral sexual act on a 10-year-old boy.
As part of his plea with the court, Judge Richards told Snyder that at the time of his Nov. 18 sentencing, if it is determined the teen will be granted youthful offender status, his record will be sealed and he will be placed on five years of probation. He would also have to comply with a sex offender risk assessment and report.
However, if he is not determined to be eligible for youthful offender status, he will be allowed have his case returned to the court’s trial calendar.
“My office is free to speak at sentencing and ask for what we believe to be an appropriate sentence. We’re going to look at the totality of the circumstances and the conduct he pleaded guilty to and make a recommendation on that,” Mr. Pasqua said. “For the class B felony, if not granted youthful offender status, the maximum sentence is 25 years in prison.”
Snyder was originally indicted on two counts of felony first-degree criminal sex act and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, which he previously pleaded no guilty to.
The indictment charges that on April 20, 2018, Snyder engaged in sexual conduct with a person who was then 10 years old, and by doing so acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child.
Judge Richards told Snyder that, while released on probation awaiting sentencing, he has to abide by the terms and conditions of his release, including a no-contact order of protection in favor of his victim. Otherwise, he will be brought back before the court, will not be allowed to vacate his plea and face up to 25 years in prison.
“Mr. Snyder, I’m not accusing you but I’ve heard stories that you’re violating the order of protection,” Judge Richards told the teen before he was released. “I’m warning you, you cannot break the order. If you violate the order, it gives me a basis to find you not to be a youthful offender and I’ll have to send you to state prison ... Comply with the rules.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.