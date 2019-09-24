LOUISVILLE — State police on Aug. 27 charged a 14-year-old Massena boy with felony second-degree burglary and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Troopers said at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at 14 Tyo Road, the teen stole two handguns.
The teen was issued tickets for St. Lawrence County Family Court.
