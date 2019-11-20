A Massena teen who committed a sexual act on a 10-year-old boy in 2018 was sentenced to probation Monday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Nicholas Snyder, 19, of 50 Malby Ave., Massena, was sentenced to 10 years of probation for his Sept. 24 guilty plea to the violent felony of first-degree criminal sexual act and was designated youthful offender, meaning his case is sealed. He will also have to comply with a sex offender risk assessment and report.
Snyder took the plea the day before his trial. Unlike in most instances, this was not the result of a plea deal with the district attorney’s office, D.A. Gary Pasqua told the Times at the time of the plea.
Placed under oath, Snyder told County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards that on April 20, 2018, in the village of Massena, he performed an oral sexual act on a 10-year-old boy.
As part of his plea with the court, Judge Richards told Snyder that had he not been determined a youthful offender, he would have had his case returned to the trial calendar where, had he been found guilty, he faced up to 25 years in prison.
Snyder was originally indicted on two counts of felony first-degree criminal sex act and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, which he previously pleaded no guilty to.
The indictment charged that on April 20, 2018, Snyder engaged in sexual conduct with a person who was then 10 years old, and by doing so acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child.
In addition to his probation sentence, a no-contact order of protection was issued in favor of his victim.
