MASSENA — Two major fishing tournaments are in the books, but the town of Massena’s “Season of Excitement” continues with the 2021 Toyota Series - Northern Division from Aug. 26 to 28 at the Massena Intake.
The town held its first tournament of the season from June 25 to 30 when the Major League Fishing tournament brought 80 anglers from across the United States to Massena for the fifth stage of the seven-stage regular season. Next up was the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, which ran from July 29 to Aug. 2.
But the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit was more than a fishing tournament. It also included a kids fishing derby at the Wilson Hill Causeway, and a “Party at the Beach” with a concert by Beatlegacy and fireworks at the Massena Town Beach.
“Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit tournament and community events were a smashing success. But, we couldn’t have pulled it off without great volunteers and sponsors,” Massena Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
Among those he thanked were the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit (Massena Rescue Squad) and Louisville Volunteer Department. Also thanking those three organizations was North Country Colocation Services.
“North Country Colocation Services would like to express our gratitude to the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, and Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit for their outstanding efforts in making this past weekend’s fishing tournament a resounding success,” Human Resources Manager Kathryn Glynn said.
She added, “Additionally, their invaluable work as first responders and as volunteers in many community events has played a critical part in carrying the community through these difficult times. We are thankful for the opportunity to support them. We are fortunate to be located in a wonderful town like Massena, and look forward to future opportunities to benefit the community.”
Massena Volunteer Fire Department 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller said they appreciated the donation.
“Along with firefighting to save lives and property, Massena volunteer firemen serve the community in many other ways. It was greatly appreciated that North Country Colocation Services recognized our involvement in the community, and we greatly appreciate the donation that they gave us,” he said.
The town of Louisville hosted the kids fishing derby.
“Thank you to the town of Louisville, N.Y., for hosting the event and to all the volunteers and sponsors that made this event possible,” Mr. Carbone said.
The appearance by Beatlegacy was sponsored by Boutique Air. In addition, they provided round-trip air tickets that were handed out during the concert.
“A huge thank you to Boutique Air first of all for the wonderful EAS (Essential Air Service) that you provide to Massena and the surrounding communities. It is great to have a partner that has such a great support for the community,” Mr. Carbone said.
Other contributors included Northern Harness Bait and Tackle Company, which donated worms for the kids fishing tournament; Blevins Seaway Marine and RV for the use of a camper as the band’s dressing room for the Party at the Beach; and Louisville Recreation Director Dewey Lavalley and his crew for grooming the grounds and assisting with the tagging of fish for the kids fishing derby.
The awards for participants who caught tagged fish included $1,500 worth of Walmart gift cards. The lucky anglers also received a rod and reel combination. Town Council member Robert Elsner provided free T-shirts to the participants.
The Season of Excitement continues this month with the Toyota Series from Aug. 26 to 28, the BFL Phoenix Tournament from Sept. 10 to 12, the Cashion Rods Tournament on Sept. 18 and the town of Massena’s Big Bass Blowout (B3) the weekend of Oct. 2 to 3.
