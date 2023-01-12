MASSENA — Village trustees have scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday to take comments on plans to raise garbage rates.
The proposed increase is in response to moves by the Development Authority of the North Country and St. Lawrence County officials to raise their garbage rates effective Jan. 1.
“Our friends at the county have decided to raise the garbage rates,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
He said the rate for solid waste is increasing from $103 to $108 per ton, and recyclables from $30 to $45 per ton.
“That is quite a raise,” Mr. Paquin said,
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said that’s in response to DANC raising its rates for items taken by the county to the Rodman landfill.
“DANC has come back to the county and raised the rates quite substantially, so obviously the county has to pass it on. That’s a pretty good jump,” Mr. Miller said.
To compensate for the increase, Mr. Paquin said the village will need to consider raising its rates for residents. He said they’re currently at $21.50 per month for each family unit and commercial unit and would likely increase to $25.
“I would anticipate raising our garbage rates. I think that’s probably what we’ll discuss (on Tuesday). Theoretically we can charge our own rates,” he said.
Mr. Miller said village officials had dropped the rates to $21.50 in 2015 and they have not been increased since then.
The village takes its garbage to the Massena Transfer Station on Route 420, and the county in turn trucks it to the Rodman landfill. But, Mr Paquin said, there had been another train of thought from retired Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad.
“Hassan basically wanted to take the garbage to Westville,” he said.
However, an exclusivity clause with the county requiring all garbage to go through the county solid waste system prevented them from doing that.
“We can ask the legislators to reconsider that exclusivity clause,” Mr. Paquin said.
But, Mr. Miller said, while it might be cheaper to take village garbage to Westville, they don’t have the means to get it there.
He said he’s waiting to hear why the rates are increasing.
“I think it’s fair to get more defined reasoning for somebody raising their rates so it’s easier for us to tell our taxpayers and our customers, ‘This is why we have to raise them.’ Give us more information to pass on to our taxpayers,” Mr. Miller said.
