Massena to discuss waterfront projects

The second public information meeting to discuss the village of Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Massena Town Hall. More than 20 participants took part in the first public information meeting held in April. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The second public information meeting to discuss the village of Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Massena Town Hall.

More than 20 participants took part in the first public information meeting held in April.

