MASSENA — The second public information meeting to discuss the village of Massena’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Massena Town Hall.
More than 20 participants took part in the first public information meeting held in April.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the project team will update residents and stakeholders about the planning process, and will seek suggestions for the future of the downtown and waterfront area. Attendees will be invited to review and provide feedback on the proposed policies and projects included in the draft Local Waterfront Revitalization Program update.
“They’re going to provide proposed projects and information on those projects for what they’re hoping to include in the revitalization plan. They’re really looking for the public input on those projects. It’s going to be an interactive presentation, where you go around the room and there’s maps and projects and everything laid out for you,” Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland said.
She said they’re looking for as much participation as possible from the community, young and old.
“It could be students. I’d love to hear from the younger population. We’d like to encourage their participation as well. It could also be people that visit this area,” she said.
The village received a grant from the New York Department of State to fund the process. The total grant is for $585,755 and the village is responsible for half of that. In-kind services, attending meetings and other activities contribute to the local share.
Ms. Chatland said the grant funding for the program has two components.
“One is for the plan, the other construction. Currently, the village has only contracted for the development of the plan,” she said.
The village has contracted Barton & Loguidice to assist the Massena Local Waterfront Revitalization Committee in developing the plan.
The village was also the recipient of state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding last year, and waterfront projects are included in that plan. However, Ms. Chatland said, “There may be some projects that we didn’t include in the DRI proposed project list that we may be able to use this funding for.”
The intent of the project is to provide a strategic plan for enhancements to the village’s riverfronts for improved visual and recreational access, downtown and neighborhood revitalization, and unique and appropriate new development.
The plan focuses on four key opportunity areas:
• Enhancing physical and visual public waterfront access opportunities
• Revitalizing commercial and mixed-use areas
• Protecting community character
• Improving the ability of the community to take advantage of scenic resource-related tourism
