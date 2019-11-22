MASSENA — The top 50 anglers in the country will be converging on Massena in August to compete for a $200,000 top prize in the 2020 Fishing League Worldwide Pro Circuit Championship.
“The FLW is holding their Pro Circuit Championship in 2020. This is the first time ever. They’ve never had anything like this before,” Donald Meissner, Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director told the Massena Town Council on Wednesday.
“They’re having it because of the combination of the FLW and Major League Fishing, and they’re having it here in Massena. This is an incredible step in the direction we’ve been trying to take now for several years — using fishing to bring people here,” he said.
Major League Fishing acquired FLW in October.
Mr. Meissner said the event will run for five days.
“The top 50 (fishermen) in the country are coming for this championship. At the end of this five-day event the person that wins this is going to get $200,000 first place, and even the 50th person is going to get a check for $10,000,” he said. “I’m excited about this.”
“We are thrilled to visit Massena for the 2020 FLW TITLE championship,” Kathy Fennel, FLW executive vice president and general manager said in a statement. “Our FLW Series tournament held in Massena last fall was extremely successful, so it made returning to the St. Lawrence River with a championship tournament for the world’s top anglers on the FLW Pro Circuit an easy decision. The bass-fishing community in Upstate New York has always welcomed FLW with open arms.”
Mr. Meissner said he has also been in contact with B.A.S.S. Nation, another competitive branch of fishing in the United States, about a new kayak fishing tournament that’s scheduled to take place throughout the United States.
“We’re going to try to put together one of their major kayak tournaments that will utilize the Raquette and Grasse rivers here in Massena in 2021. They already have their schedule for 2020,” he said.
Mr. Meissner said he has talked with Jon Stewart, director of B.A.S.S. Nation, who was enthused about having a tournament in Massena.
He said FLW officials were also excited about returning to Massena because of the treatment they had received during a tournament held in September at the Massena Intake.
“The reason we’re having this success in the town is the people here. It’s because of the treatment by the people the town put together, by all the people we put together, just the people in general in Massena. They’d never seen anything like that before. That makes a tremendous difference. That’s why FLW has chosen Massena,” he said.
Mr. Meissner thanked Councilman Thomas C. Miller for his assistance with Massena’s fishing efforts. Mr. Miller is finishing his term on the board after deciding not to seek reelection this year.
“I wanted to take this time tonight to thank Tom for all that he has done over the last year in making this possible. Working with Tom has really made a lot of things possible,” he said.
He said Massena’s fishing efforts were also bolstered when Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River the number one bass fishery in the United States. A three-day fishing expo scheduled for February at the St. Lawrence Centre mall will also help spread a message.
“Now we’ve got this incredible message that we can spread to all the people in the northeast about why you should come to Massena. Massena is the place where all this is at,” he said.
