MASSENA — With four major fishing tournaments scheduled for Massena next summer, the town could be filled with about 1,000 participants, some of whom could be making their reservations soon.
Town of Massena Sports-Fishing Promotion Director Donald Meissner said tournaments are scheduled for June, July, August and September at the Massena Intake.
“Each of these tournaments is going to bring a different group and type of fishermen to Massena. The Major League Fishing tournament in June is going to bring the top fishermen in the world. They’re going to spend up to 10 days here in Massena. Then, in July, we will have the top tier of the best fishermen in FLW coming to our tournament,” he said.
He said the August tournament is “somewhat of a drop down in their level of success and expertise,” and the September tournament will bring “the masses of people that are on this stage of climbing, they hope, to the top.”
“So, essentially we will be hosting a thousand different fishermen. The same group will never come back the second time to one of these tournaments,” Mr. Meissner said. “With these thousand different fishermen that are coming to Massena, they’re already planning right now. It’s important that we develop a program where we inform our businesses of, number one, this is going to happen, number two, this is going to have an impact on them, and number three, be prepared because these people are going to start making plans to come here.”
He said Chris Hoover, national site sales director for FLW, has indicated he would like to visit Massena as soon as possible to get a sense of the area and the people he’ll be working with. COVID-19 restrictions have limited when he could come, but Mr. Meissner said it’s important to get him to the area once restrictions are lifted.
“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for us to get a sense of the most important things that they’re looking for. This will give us, I think, an up on a lot of the other areas that would wish to have these types of tournaments,” he said.
