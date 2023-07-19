MASSENA — June was a good month financially for the Massena Recreation Department at the Massena Town Beach and Massena Arena.
Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said June was the start of the new fiscal year and, compared to the same time period last year, the beach and arena were showing solid numbers.
The beach opened on Memorial Day, but with only the picnic area operational. The swimming area opened June 3 and 4 when warm temperatures invaded the north country, and opened on a daily basis starting June 22. That runs until Labor Day.
McCabe said end-of-year school trips helped bolster the numbers at the beach, which finished the month at $800 year-on-year, he said.
“Many schools visited us in early June, so our beach was busy during the day during the school hours a number of times to satisfy those beach requests from the schools,” he said.
Softball fees were down about $100, and arena ice fees were also down compared to the same time period last year. The last day of ice was April 29. But, McCabe said, the revenue from the ice fees would be changing.
“We have a couple of outstanding balances there, so that will balance out there,” he said.
Arena rental, however, was up $2,600 year-on-year. He said some of that might be attributed to individuals rebounding from the pandemic.
“We have had more indoor minor lacrosse youth than I’ve ever had. I haven’t had any games, just the youth practices, but just the rental itself is up $2,600,” McCabe said.
Commissions were up $350 in June compared to last year, and gifts and donations were up $250. The gifts and donations resulted from a credit that wasn’t used from a program from Fastenal through the NHL Network.
“We never used the credit and they said, ‘Your credit has lapsed. We’re going to send you a check for $250,’” he said.
Rounding out the finances, McCabe said equipment rental was up $60, and revenue from concessions was “basically even from last year.”
