MASSENA — The town highway department will be getting a new dozer through a lease-to-own program.
The Massena Town Board authorized the highway department to sign off on a contract with Milton CAT for a dozer with a list price of $197,737 and a purchase price of $122,481. They had received two bid proposals.
“It is a seven-year lease to own with a payment of $21,475 (annually) with an interest rate of 5.4%,” said incoming Highway Superintendent Dylan Casselman.
He said the lead time to receive the dozer is three to four months if it is ordered in December.
A second bid from United Construction had a list price of $212,281 and a purchase price of $140,000. It was a seven-year lease to own with an annual payment of $26,136.69 and an interest rate of 6.95%. If ordered, it would be delivered in January.
“The interest rates are only good for 30 days once these proposals are submitted,” Mr. Casselman said.
“Everybody knows where the interest rates are going. As long as we sign a purchase agreement with someone within 30 days, they will keep those interest rates,” said Highway Superintendent Frank J. Diagostino, who will be retiring this year.
He said Milton CAT will take the town’s John Deere dozer as the first payment for 2023.
“Our next payment would be 2024,” he said.
Although it was smaller, Mr. Diagostino recommended the dozer be acquired through Milton ATC because of the savings both annually and overall compared to the second bid.
“Our recommendation is to go with the CAT dozer. It’s almost $5,000 cheaper a year. The interest rate’s lower. It’s 5.4 (percent). The difference between the two of them, obviously the big chunk is that CAT gave us an additional form of $16,000 off, where John Deere didn’t,” he said.
