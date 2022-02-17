MASSENA — Previous Massena Town Board members said that, because the town appropriated funding for the Massena Public Library in its budget, library officials could not transfer funding themselves so that four part-time employees would receive 2% pay raises requested by Director Elaine A. Dunne.
But, the new board members say “yes, they can,” and approved the library’s request during the town meeting Wednesday night. The raises are retroactive to Jan. 1.
During the town board’s December meeting, Ms. Dunne told board members that part-time employees deserve salary increases. While she and union employees received increases, nothing was budgeted for the part-time employees. She wanted to give 2% salary increases to part-time employees by transferring funds from one account to another.
She told board members that the library wasn’t looking for more money from the town, but wanted to transfer existing funds from another account to cover the increases.
Joseph T. Savoca, president of the Massena Public Library Board of Trustees, had told town board members during that meeting that the library board had the power to set salaries for the library staff and Ms. Dunne has the authority to make a recommendation about employee salaries to the library board for its approval. Ms. Dunne’s salary is included as part of the town’s appropriation for the library.
Mr. Savoca noted that the state comptroller has said public libraries are, for most purposes, “fiscally autonomous from the sponsoring municipality,” and public library officers and employers are often not considered to be officers and employees of the sponsoring municipality.
He also cited a comptroller decision that said, while it is up to the municipal governing board to determine the amount that is appropriated to the library, the library’s board has broad authority on how that money is used, whether it is used for salaries, resources or other items.
“The library trustees decide how they want to spend the money. They have the discretion,” Mr. Savoca said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, board members agreed to allow Ms. Dunne to transfer $1,687.74 from the library books and periodicals account to personnel services to cover the raises, with no impact on the town’s budget or Massena taxpayers.
“So, it doesn’t hit our bottom line, it doesn’t hit our budget, so it works out well,” Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said.
Town Councilor Thomas C. Miller said that, in the future, the discussions would take place during budget time, and he and Mrs. Bellor agreed that the discussions would be in open public session to remain transparent.
