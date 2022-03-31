MASSENA — More than half of all impacted town residents say they are interested in the formation of the East Massena Water District, according to engineers from Barton & Loguidice.
Matthew J. Cooper and Anthony M. Young updated the Massena Town Board on their feasibility study to evaluate extending public water to areas of the town that are not currently served.
Mr. Cooper said the study looked at two areas — Do residents want the water, and is the cost feasible?
“We took on two separate efforts through this to ultimately provide you with an engineering report at the end that identifies the answer to those two questions,” he said.
He said the survey asked a number of questions.
“We want to understand, do people have any issue with their water source now, whether they have a shore well, drilled well, dug well, whatever it is, if you have supply problems, if you have quality problems, and start thinking about that in terms of would public water make sense for them. We also like to gauge how much they’re willing to pay for it,” Mr. Cooper said. “In the end when we do this study, if it’s not affordable, and affordability is in the end determined by those users, they’re the ones that are going to decide whether it’s not affordable or it’s affordable to them or not.”
He said they have some water districts where the user rate is $1,200, “and everybody’s ecstatic because it’s an area where there’s really poor water.”
“So, the affordability in the end is determined by the end users, and they will have to vote for this district if you do present it to them,” he said.
He said the survey garnered 189 responses, with an overall favorability of 56%.
“In the end, you can never really shape a district that has 100% support. It just doesn’t happen. But, you try to capture the areas where there is a majority of favorability, and then we move into the next part, which is evaluating the cost to serve these different areas,” Mr. Cooper said.
The next step is to look for potential funding sources, such as through U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development programs.
“Each of those has its own set of eligibility criteria, and each tries to focus on funding certain types of projects. We try to align your project with as many of those sources as possible. Once we looked at the areas of favorability and then started doing cost estimates to serve those, we started to try to shape it into defined projects, and this one took a lot of iterations,” Mr. Cooper said. “Obviously the more people you can connect with the least amount of infrastructure, the better the numbers are going to be. You’ve got more people sharing the cost.”
He told board members that the report is still a work in progress to get a sense of the project size, affordability and funding that’s available. He said they are trying to keep the cost per user under $1,000 a year while keeping the favorability rating over 50%.
“So, we’re evaluating these potential projects in the current funding environment because that funding environment changes constantly,” he said.
One potential project mainly on South Raquette River Road would be $8.8 million. That would be $964 per year per equivalent dwelling unit, or EDU, based on 140 gallons of use a day. For water service, one EDU equals the amount of water used by one single-family, residential dwelling unit.
A second project proposal, which had a 59% favorability rate, would cost $8 million.
“Much like the first, the second proposal would cost each EDU about the same. But the scale of the project would be slightly smaller,” he said.
The third proposal would have a budget of $3.7 million, with an estimated cost of $796 per EDU, according to Mr. Cooper.
“Obviously this one is much smaller in scale, but it also limits the number of homes that could benefit from the project,” he said.
Highway Superintendent Frank J. Diagostino said one of his concerns is the cost of maintenance for an additional water district.
“What we currently have is within the village’s capabilities to maintain, but this district could be beyond the village’s capabilities to maintain if it does move forward. So we really need to keep that in mind, we may have to contract out, which could potentially negate any potential savings,” Mr. Diagostino said.
If the town moves forward on any of the projects, Mr. Cooper said it could take a few years to get water to the homes.
“Keep in mind that these projects have a lifespan of three to five, maybe six years. From the time we have this conversation now to the time the water’s running through pipes in any one of these areas is likely three to five years,” he said. “From finalizing or submitting all the applications and waiting maybe a round or two or three rounds of funding cycles to get enough grant to make it work, designing it and constructing it, it’s quite a long time.”
