MASSENA — With few public comments regarding its preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year, the Massena Town Board is continuing work on the spending plan before finalizing it during next week’s meeting.
The comments during Wednesday’s public hearing concerned the town changing the health insurance plan for retirees, which was discussed separately during the meeting.
Although Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor didn’t get into specific numbers during the special meeting to accept the preliminary budget, she said it’s been a difficult spending plan to put together.
She said all departments were asked to submit their budget requests in July. They found out in August when reviewing all of the requests that they would need to look at making large cuts.
“Then I started having several small meetings with two board members at a time with each department until we got things covered because everybody has their wish list. All departments were really very good, very understanding. They’re all being hit hard. They know that. I wanted to bring that up front,” Mrs. Bellor said.
What made the budget preparation even more challenging was debt that had been carried over from the sale of the former Massena Memorial Hospital from the town to St. Lawrence Health. That includes more than $5 million in hospital pensions. The town has not yet bonded for that cost and is waiting for legal help with that, she said.
“It’s been a pretty challenging first year for all of us because of the hospital debt and fund balance,” she said.
Mrs. Bellor told retirees at the meeting that’s why they had to look at other areas to save money, including a change in the retiree health care plan. She said among the town’s costs are $87,354 for the annual premium for retirees and $27,898 for prescriptions.
While board members agreed on some changes to the health care plan, they tabled plans to automatically enroll all new retirees in the Medicare Advantage Plan beginning Jan. 1. Retirees would have also had the option to enroll in another health care program at their own expense. They’re currently looking at a plan that would benefit both the town and retiree financially.
“I would like to put this on hold for the time being so that we can review it in more detail and discuss it,” Deputy Town Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau said.
“I agree with that because I’ve been having a lot of providers coming to me with other ideas of other plans in particular that might be more satisfactory. So, let’s table that until we get more research,” Mrs. Bellor said.
