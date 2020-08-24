MASSENA — The Town Board, in a prepared statement Monday, called for the resignation of a Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit board member who aired grievances with them on Facebook after reimbursement for a pizza order was rejected earlier this month.
The Town Board held a closed-door meeting with the rescue squad Board of Managers on Friday. All town officials stated Friday was that the special meeting, in executive session, was meant to have a discussion “leading to the discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person.”
That person is Erik Hondusky. He is an emergency medical technician, and he is listed as interim board chair, on the organization’s website. He said the website is outdated and he is a board member, but is not interim chair. It was not immediately clear Monday who serves in that capacity. Mike Ambrunzo is listed as president, he did not respond to a request for comment.
Mr. Hondusky said the town refused to pay for a $100 pizza order for members who waited on standby during a Black Lives Matter protest on Aug. 1.
The Facebook post escalated into an airing of grievances over respect between the Town Board and volunteer organization. In his post, which he said was not meant to encourage anyone to ignore their duty to the community, he blasted the town over the pizza, how much revenue the squad generates in fees each year and a lack of empathy over the COVID-19 response.
“Who would support the volunteers of Massena Rescue if they decided to prove to the town how vital we are? We could picket or just not answer calls for one week. We answer all the calls that generate every dollar that the town uses to run us,” Mr. Hondusky wrote in the post. “We basically volunteer to make the town money. The budget we do get is used to operate the town’s rescue squad, (supplies, vehicles, equipment, utilities, etc.) The volunteers don’t get one dime of the money they generate. We rely on donations to cover our expenses.”
That statement was interpreted by the Town Board to be insidious.
Board members said they became aware of the social media posts “which actively proposed a strike, walk-out, and/or other work stoppage of this critical community service as a method to address perceived grievances with this Board. The writer of these posts actively began calling on, and gauging, community support of his proposed actions.”
“The Massena Town Board stands in unanimous consent that such statements are extremely reckless, potentially dangerous, and possibly illegal. The Board finds that ongoing efforts to solicit and rally community support for such actions are also reckless, divisive, and needlessly alarming. Such actions, if taken or followed through, could have serious implications for the taxpayers and citizens of this community,” the board stated.
The board called their response “measured and professional,” and requested the board of managers review the concerns and investigate. They said there will be no service interruption.
In an interview Monday afternoon, Mr. Hondusky said the rescue squad volunteers would never consider striking and abandoning the public that they served. He said they answered an average of 2,500 calls last year, and did so for free on days, nights, weekends and holidays.
“None of us could turn our back on the folks that rely on us,” Mr. Hondusky said. “I was not rallying the troops. I’m not rallying the community behind me. It was a question on my own personal, private Facebook. We were being mistreated by the town.”
Mr. Hondusky, in another post, said the rescue squad assembled a crew on standby in case there was trouble at a Black Lives Matter protest and another time because of a storm. “So being nice we ordered pizza to feed the volunteers but the town doesn’t seem (to think) the bills are warranted,” he wrote. “Also still have not gotten one call to see how we are holding up and if we need anything during this pandemic. They only care about the money.”
He said the volunteers have made the town more than $600,000, and recently applied for, and received, a $22,000 grant for COVID-19 response.
The exact amount the organization raises was not available Monday. The Massena Volunteer Rescue Unit is registered as a tax-exempt nonprofit with the Internal Revenue Service. The most recent tax filing publicly available on an online database is from 2015. In that year the organization had revenue of $182,665 and expenses of $240,748.
“They refused a $100 pizza bill. But it’s not about pizza. Pizza isn’t important. It’s about the lack of respect the town board shows us,” Mr. Hondusky said Monday. “We were asked to cover the protest outside town hall. We were asked to help the community. I voiced my opinions and concern, not put the whole town and village in disarray. It was just my opinion. Shame on them. I called them out on it.”
Town Board members agreed that the post goes beyond pizza.
“This is not simply an issue of a pizza bill, or a myriad of other grievances being espoused that this Town Board takes issue with, in both context and accuracy,” the board members stated. “Each of these issues and claims will be addressed in an appropriate forum and manner in the near future by the Town Board. Rather it is an issue of eliminating the risks and dangers to this community in the light of such reckless and irresponsible threats and comments. It is our hope that we can move on beyond these reckless and dangerous threats and work collectively to satisfactorily resolve any real issues that may exist.”
The town claims that as the statements came from an official, the board felt the threats to interrupt life-saving services were beyond personal opinion and associated freedoms.
“The Board also stands united in concluding that as a result of these comments and actions, this individual can no longer effectively serve and represent this organization, creating significant barriers to any productive and cooperative partnership. Until this matter is resolved, the Board remains concerned with the continued operation and services of the Rescue Squad, as such actions and comments may jeopardize the Certificate of Need issued by New York State,” they stated.
Mr. Hondusky said he does not plan to resign, and that he will hire an attorney to represent him, if necessary.
“They want punitive action against our First Amendment rights,” Mr. Hondusky said.
