Massena Town Board extends cryptocurrency mining moratorium

MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has agreed to extend the cryptocurrency mining moratorium until Dec. 1, but held off on enacting a moratorium on new billboards in the town following public hearings last week.
The town also held a public hearing regarding the formation of the proposed South Raquette Water District.
The cryptocurrency mining moratorium was set to expire on July 31, but was extended for another six months. There were no comments during the latest public hearing.
Town officials first started discussing a potential moratorium in July 2018 because town regulations did not address cryptocurrency mining operations, and they needed time to get regulations in place. Sea boxes and trailers were among the concerns when the board passed its first moratorium on any future operations.
Since then, board members have agreed on several occasions to continue the moratorium while town attorney Eric J. Gustafson continues to draft a local law governing cryptocurrency mining operations in the town.
State officials had also enacted a two-year moratorium in November to address some of the environmental concerns.
A second public hearing was scheduled to take comments on placing a moratorium on the installation of new billboards until regulations can be put in place. But Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor said that public hearing would need to wait.
“We are still considering it and once we have all the information, we will open it again,” she said.
During a previous meeting, Deputy Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau said the town planning board had recently approved the installation of a large billboard along Route 37.
Councilor Francis J. Carvel said the planning board had been told they could expect requests to install more billboards.
“So, it’s only a matter of time. We’re going to get more and more of these,” Carvel said during that meeting. “It might be time to come up with some sort of code. How many more are we going to get? How close together are they going to be?”
“There has to be some kind of control for some of these different spots,” Facteau said.
A third public hearing was held to take comments on the proposed South Raquette Water District project.
Board members agreed in February to move forward with the projected $9.5 million project to extend water to residents on South Raquette River Road. The town has contracted Barton & Loguidice to provide engineering services for the project. The district will service primarily the South Raquette Road up to the Route 37C river crossing, consisting of 149 EDUs (equivalent dwelling units).
One resident who lives in a large corner lot wondered if landowners would be charged for lines going across their property. Senior associate Matthew J. Cooper from Barton & Loguidice said nearly all of the water mains will be within the road right-of-way.
“So, we’ll just need to get permits with the county highway department to do that,” Cooper said.
He said the water service laterals to each home or property would enter on private property and will require that owner to provide authorization if they want the service lateral connected to their home. If someone does not want the water service, they do not have to pay for the service or sign an easement.
“You wouldn’t have to take water, but if you are in the district, you’re required to pay toward the debt retirement of the district,” Cooper said.
Barton & Loguidice did a survey in 2021 to determine who in the South Raquette area had issues with their water quality and would be interested in obtaining municipal water for about $64 to $93 a month. He said they’ve applied for grants to help bring the cost down further for residents.
“We did apply for grants and loans, and the project was successful in the first round of applications of getting fully funded. So, the project is fully funded at this time. We are continuing to seek additional grants to continue to bring the costs down to the users,” Cooper said. “But, again, at this point with it being fully funded, we can really hit the ground running as soon as the district is completely formed by designing and then bidding and moving it into construction actually much faster than we had originally laid out for a timeline.”
