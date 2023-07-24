Massena Town Board extends cryptocurrency mining moratorium

The Massena Town Board has agreed to extend the current cryptocurrency mining moratorium until Dec. 1, but held off on enacting a moratorium on new billboards in the town following public hearings last week. They also held a public hearing regarding the formation of the proposed South Raquette Water District. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The Massena Town Board has agreed to extend the cryptocurrency mining moratorium until Dec. 1, but held off on enacting a moratorium on new billboards in the town following public hearings last week.

The town also held a public hearing regarding the formation of the proposed South Raquette Water District.

