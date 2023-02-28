MASSENA — The town board has agreed to move forward with a project to extend water to residents on South Raquette River Road.
Senior Associate Matthew J. Cooper from Barton & Loguidice told board members that they had the option to move forward with the South Raquette Water District or wait until they find out how much grant funding could be available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help lower the monthly cost for residents.
“If we wait for Rural Development, we’re probably looking at a July timeline for the earliest and we will start the district formation if we want to wait,” he said.
The town had already been awarded a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law General Supplemental grant of $5 million, as well as a $4.27 million 30-year interest-free loan toward the anticipated $9 million project cost.
“That’s almost the entire funding package we were seeking and expecting to spend years and years and years searching for. So, we’re pretty close to the finish line right out of the gate. Great news,” Mr. Cooper said. “It’s servicing primarily the South Raquette Road up to the Route 37C river crossing. We are servicing 161 EDUs (equivalent dwelling units). It’s a $9 million project to serve homes that have expressed serious concern about their water quality and quantity along that stretch from their private sources.”
He said they wanted to “try to continue to drive down the end user cost” by acquiring more grant funding from USDA Rural Development and will continue to work on that grant application.
“They are often a funder of water and sewer infrastructure projects,” he said.
Mr. Cooper said that, with the current funding, the projected user cost is around $80 a month.
“I think when we sent out the interest survey, I think we used $100 a month, So, we asked who would want water at $100 a month, not knowing what we’d be able to secure for grants. If this is all we get, it’s going to be around $80 a month. But, again, we’d like to continue to see if we can drive that cost further south since there are still other grant opportunities out there,” he said.
Town Highway Department Superintendent Dylan Casselman said he had heard concerns from the village’s Water Department about one aspect of the project.
“They maintain all of our lines and they expressed some concerns over the line ending at 37C just due to water quality. We were asked if we could look into connecting that over to the North Raquette, which is underneath the 37C bridge. It also creates a back flow so we can isolate problems and everybody on the five miles isn’t down if there is an issue in the beginning stretches,” he said.
“This way here would minimize the effect on the people and it would also be better for chlorination,” Councilor Francis J. Carvel said.
Mr. Cooper said while there would be advantages, it would come with a cost.
“Obviously there’ll be a cost to crossing the river. The river looks to be about 300 feet wide there. So, with some setbacks, it will probably be at least a 400-foot directional drill. So, it has the potential of being significant, several hundred dollars added to the project. Hopefully we’ve done enough contingency in there to cover something of that nature and be able to provide that advantage,” he said.
Mr. Carvel asked what would happen if the project came in higher the projected $9 million price tag. Mr. Cooper said the first step was to form the water district, with paperwork that would identify the project budget. Then, board members would need to act on a bond resolution listing the total amount expended for the project.
“If it exceeds $9 million, it would be brought back to the town board and ultimately the residents within the district to do a new district formation at a higher amount and a new bond resolution for a higher amount. So, if people don’t have the palate for that, then it dies right there. The district’s done and over with at that point,” Mr. Cooper said.
