Massena moves ahead with $9M water extension

Massena's downtown. Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The town board has agreed to move forward with a project to extend water to residents on South Raquette River Road.

Senior Associate Matthew J. Cooper from Barton & Loguidice told board members that they had the option to move forward with the South Raquette Water District or wait until they find out how much grant funding could be available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to help lower the monthly cost for residents.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.