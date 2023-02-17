MASSENA — The town board will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 to take comments on plans to offer a 10% property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance personnel.
But, before then, they had questions about the financial impact of the move during Wednesday’s meeting.
First Assistant Chief Thomas C. Miller from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department noted that the village board had approved the exemption on Monday.
“I will tell you the reason this is important to EMS and fire is because it’s going to be a useful tool for recruitment and retention. Nationwide we’re losing 2 to 3% volunteerism in a year. Massena did not avoid that,” he said.
He said Massena’s charter calls for 63 firefighters, and they currently stand at 50.
“We have to continue to recruit. We have to continue to retain the members we have,” Mr. Miller said. “So, this tool that Albany has passed on to local municipalities to allow for a 10% decrease in the exemption of your assessment of your home is going to be a huge tool that we can use in the future to retain young people and retain the people that we currently have and recruit young people to possibly join the volunteer fire department and EMS.”
Deputy Town Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau said he wanted to ensure they had an accurate number of current members who would qualify for the exemption.
“The number I got from Vern (Assessor Vernon Brand) was like 38,” he said.
Mr. Miller said that was the number he had also come up with after meeting with Mr. Brand. He said some members wouldn’t be eligible for the exemption, such as those who don’t own their home or who live outside the town.
“Nobody has applied for it yet. I will tell you, there’s a chance that it’s not going to happen in 2023. It will probably happen in 2024, so you’ll be able to budget for it. Our department would be extremely happy if you pass this and it didn’t kick in until 2024. Then you can budget for it. So, there will probably not be any impact for you this year, and it’s not a major impact. The town is looking only at the members that pay town taxes. It has to be in the member’s name. It has to be their primary residence,” he said.
Town attorney Eric J. Gustafson said it likely wouldn’t impact the town until 2025.
“The taxable status date on March 1 of this year will determine what happens to our 2024 town and county taxes. So, if you adopt it on the 27th, it won’t be with the secretary of state until sometime in March. So, it won’t affect 2024,” he said.
Mr. Miller said they would provide a list of eligible members to Mr. Brand so he could verify the information. Then, the department will provide an annual sheet of active members to the assessor so the information can be updated. Eligible members must have at least two years of service in the department.
Mr. Facteau asked if an analysis had been done to determine the impact on town taxpayers. Mr. Miller said he took an average and had an approximate figure of $5,700, but it was difficult to determine without knowing the assessed value for everyone’s home. In addition, he based his number on everyone that was eligible applying for the exemption.
“I’m just ballparking it. I took a range from like $70,000 to $200,000 because within 38 members, we probably have that range,” he said.
Mr. Miller said the exemption is worth it not only for the volunteers, but for the town.
“Volunteers across this nation save billions and billions of dollars. Just look down the road at Ogdensburg and Watertown if you want to go the full paid fire department. Watch what’s going on down there. You’re talking millions of dollars to get a full paid fire department. So, it’s a small impact on the taxpayers to try to recruit and retain members. I think that’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation that permits any local government to provide a real property tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers who have served a minimum of two years. The law took effect immediately and can now be implemented.
Real Property Tax Law 466-a allows for an exemption of up to 10% of the assessed valuation of the primary residence of volunteer firefighters and/or volunteer ambulance workers. The property must be owned by the individual, it must be the person’s primary residence, and the individual must reside in the jurisdiction served by the fire department or ambulance company.
In addition, if authorized by the local government, the new law provides that any enrolled member who accrues more than 20 years of active service is eligible to receive the 10% exemption for life as long as the property remains the volunteer’s primary residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.