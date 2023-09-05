MASSENA — It’s budget season for the town of Massena, and the town board will hold an afternoon of budget sessions with its departments on Sept. 20, followed by a public hearing on overriding the 2% property tax cap if needed.
The board will meet at 2:30 p.m. with representatives from the Highway Department, Massena International Airport, Massena Public Library, Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum, Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce and dog control.
Councilor Debra A. Willer told board members at their recent meeting that the Massena Public Library had already finalized and submitted its budget for review by the board.
They’ll continue their budget sessions at 3:30 p.m. with the town assessor, town court, tax office, town clerk, Massena Senior Citizens and Massena Meals on Wheels.
Following the departmental budget meetings, the regular board meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. It includes two public hearings. Among them is a hearing to override the 2% property tax cap if necessary in the 2024 budget.
The second public hearing is to take comments on plans to consider passing a local law for a moratorium on all billboard development, construction and installation in the town of Massena. The moratorium expires on Feb. 28, giving town officials time to put additional regulations in place to govern their installation.
During a previous meeting, Deputy Supervisor Patrick M. Facteau said the town planning board had recently approved the installation of a large billboard along Route 37. Most recently during its Aug. 17 meeting, the planning board reviewed plans for a new billboard sign that would be located at 9297 state Highway 56.
Councilor Francis J. Carvel said the planning board had been told they could expect requests to install more billboards.
“So, it’s only a matter of time. We’re going to get more and more of these,” Carvel said. “It might be time to come up with some sort of code. How many more are we going to get? How close together are they going to be?”
“There has to be some kind of control for some of these different spots,” Facteau said.
According to the town code, a billboard is defined as “a sign of more than 100 square feet in sign area that is employed for commercial, industrial, institutional, service or entertainment purposes, promoting products, or services conducted, sold or offered somewhere other than upon the same premises where the sign is located, and whose purpose is to sell or identify a product, service or activity.”
Under the current town law, billboards are authorized only in Neighborhood Commercial and Highway Commercial districts after the planning board has conducted a site plan review. Those that are approved are issued an occupancy permit and are subject to an annual review for compliance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.