Massena plans public hearings for Sept. 20

The Massena Town Board will hold two public hearings when it meets on Sept. 20, including one to override the 2% property tax cap if necessary in the 2024 budget. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — It’s budget season for the town of Massena, and the town board will hold an afternoon of budget sessions with its departments on Sept. 20, followed by a public hearing on overriding the 2% property tax cap if needed.

The board will meet at 2:30 p.m. with representatives from the Highway Department, Massena International Airport, Massena Public Library, Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum, Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce and dog control.

