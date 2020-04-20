MASSENA — The Massena Town Council is looking to add some teeth to the town’s noise ordinance.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the existing version was “very generic” and needed some modification.
“It really can’t be utilized in many ways,” he said during the board’s recent meeting.
Town attorney Eric Gustafson has provided board members with a draft version of the ordinance with proposed changes.
“This was based on one that I thought was at least fairly comprehensive from downstate. Those were just examples of the way a noise ordinance is typically structured. I thought it would at least be perfect to start a discussion,” he said.
The ordinance would be applicable to town residents outside the village. Village officials have a separate ordinance that covers noise within the village limits.
“They would take care of their own inside the village. I could get you a copy of the village ordinance so you could compare it,” Mr. Gustafson said.
The village ordinance lists specific prohibited acts, such no unnecessary noise from any source between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.; no noise from a dog or other pet that is continuous and exceeds 15 minutes; and no noise from items such as radios and televisions that amplifies sound so that it can be heard 60 feet from its source or over any property line.
Councilman Robert Elsner said his concern was that the ordinance might not cover every situation, such as noise created by snow removal.
“I’m concerned we may be having to do a bunch of exemptions,” he said.
Mr. Gustafson said board members would have an opportunity to make any changes or recommendations before they held a public hearing to finalize the ordinance.
“Anything you would like added, pass them off to Eric,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
“They’d send it to me. I can get the law amended and get a draft out to everybody. As long as everyone can come to a consensus on it. I can redraft it so it matches what the board wishes to do. It won’t take me long once I have the comments to make amendments and get it around to everybody,” Mr. Gustafson said.
Once the board is happy with the proposed changes, they can schedule a public hearing during their May meeting.
“Getting the public input on this is appropriate. It would be nice to have it more of a final form a week or two before the public hearing,” Mr. Gustafson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.