MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has approved several projects at the Massena International Airport, and there’s more to come in 2022.
Among them, the board authorized Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy to sign contracts for general aviation apron rehabilitation and taxiway C rehabilitation.
They also authorized him to sign an “aviation capital project agreement” with the state Department of Transportation to rehabilitate general aviation apron pavement. For that project, the federal government is paying $98,950, and the state and town are paying $21,025 each.
In addition, Mr. O’Shaughnessy was given the OK to sign an Airport Improvement Program final application for the design of a sand storage building, and authorization to sign a pre-application for a loader that will be used at the airport.
Airport Manager Frank Diagostino said that for some of the work, they had been approved for grant funding that was just now becoming available, allowing them to move forward with the projects.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he was appreciative of the Federal Aviation Administration’s support in enhancing the airport’s operation.
“Our airport is very well praised by the FAA for the condition of it and the amenities we have,” Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
He said work is already planned for 2022 at the airport. Mr. Carbone met with other officials, including representatives from the Transportation Security Administration, Boutique Air and Mr. Diagostino.
“We went over the plan for 2022, which will be the pavement around the terminal building,” he said.
Mr. Carbone said the work will be done in sections, allowing the airport to remain open.
“There will be some directing of foot traffic,” he said.
He said there were also a “couple of obstacles that we have to work through, which includes the gate for off-hours for generation aviation.”
Mr. Carbone said they hope to have the work done early in the year.
“It will probably go out for bid early spring of ‘22. Hopefully we can get that done and it won’t be too much of an inconvenience. It should last about three months timeframe for the entire paving,” he said.
