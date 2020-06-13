MASSENA — The Massena Town Council met in a special session this week to pass resolutions allowing Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy to sign grant applications for the Massena International Airport.
They included a project that would address general aviation apron rehabilitation. The total grant is $841,000, with a federal share of $798,950 and the town and state each picking up $21,025 of the cost.
A second grant of $1,580,944 covers rehabilitation of taxiway “C.” The federal share is $1,501,896, and the state share is $39,523. The town’s share would have been $39,525, but the Federal Aviation Administration is covering the local match.
Airport Manager Frank Diagostino said that grant will cover asphalt and lighting on the taxiway. That final grant offer is due to the Federal Aviation Administration by Monday.
A $1,037,020 state grant will cover work in the Flight Planning Office — an old hangar that needs rehabilitation. The state share of the grant is $933,318 and the town’s share is $103,702.
“This is a project we’ve been talking about for several years, rehabbing that old hangar,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
“Over the years it’s deteriorated completely,” Mr. Diagostino said.
In addition, the FAA is administering a CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act grant of $69,000 for the airport.
The CARES Act provides approximately $10 billion to support U.S. airports experiencing severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. This funding is distributed to airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The funds are coming directly from the U.S. Treasury’s General Fund to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The FAA’s Office of Airports will administer these grant funds to airport sponsors.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, CARES Act grants may be used for any purpose for which airport revenues may be lawfully used. Mr. Diagostino said it can cover the airport’s operations, such as equipment and personnel.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said the special meeting was necessary to take care of items that could not wait for the board’s next meeting on June 17.
