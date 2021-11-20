MASSENA — The Town Council has agreed to sign host agreements with MLFLW, LLC for three major fishing tournaments, with one councilor who originally voted against it because of her budgetary concerns changing her vote following a lengthy discussion.
MLFLW, LLC is the organization formed after Major League Fishing acquired Fishing League Worldwide in 2019.
The motions passed by board members during Wednesday’s meeting approved executing host agreements with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Tournament for $2,500, Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Event for $81,000 and Toyota Series Event for $17,500.
“They’re asking for signatures, but not the money,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
A separate motion that unanimously passed allowed Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign a sport fishing services contract between the town and Donald Meissner that runs from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023, in the amount of $25,000 over 24 months.
Councilor Susan Bellor, who will take over as town supervisor in January, initially voted against the motion to execute the host agreements because of her concern about the spending during what was a tough 2022 budget to assemble. That budget was also passed by the board Wednesday night, with all councilors voting in favor of the spending plan.
“The problem is we cut back so much in all the departments,” Mrs. Bellor said. “Everybody’s cut back so much, but you’re not going to have summer help now for Frank (Diagostino, highway superintendent). We’re cutting back on paving. Every department’s been hit.”
Board members, however, said funding was available to cover the cost.
“One of the sources that we really haven’t discussed or found a use for was the American Rescue funds. We received $115,000 this year and we have $115,000 coming next year,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “We’ve cut some of the smaller stuff, but for the most part, everybody’s pretty well where they were. Frank had done a lot of sharpening and he’s the biggest budget. So we took things out. Hopefully we’ll be able to find money.”
“But what if we don’t? I mean, if you sign this agreement right now and we don’t have the money, we’re legally bound, right?” Mrs. Bellor asked.
Deputy Town Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said that, in addition to the American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government, there is also money from St. Lawrence County and the town has applied for $184,000 in I Love New York grant funding from the state. He said the town also receives casino gaming compact funds, which he anticipates will increase now that the U.S.-Canadian land border has reopened.
“So there’s four different sources,” Mr. Carbone said.
Mrs. Bellor said she was concerned about the amount of the contracts and extra expenses.
“Last year we spent 123% more over the budget on fishing, and as you know, we’re bare bones right now,” she said. “I don’t feel good about this at all.”
Mr. Carbone said the tournaments are a matter of promoting Massena, and those have paid off in big dividends.
“You can’t just sit here and let this town die, we’ve got to build it up somehow. Somehow you’ve got to make it better. We can’t just sit here and let the population drop,” Mr. Carbone said. “We have the best season of sales in this community. Almost every house that was for sale sold, all the businesses sold. People are buying and fixing them up. They’re moving into the community from all over the country. They come to Massena because we’ve been put out there nationally. We have a website that shows them what we have to offer.”
He added: “We cannot sit here and let this town die. It’s that simple. You have to progress. This is something you don’t just do overnight. It’s something that’s done over many years and built to this. If you think that taking this out is going to be good for Massena, you’re wrong. We need to build this community.”
“This is true, and I have nothing against fishing. I love fishing. I enjoyed the tournaments last summer,” Mrs. Bellor said. “I’m just concerned about starting the year with a budget that we’re already bare bones and hoping we get this money... There’s a variety of things in the contracts we have to pay for.”
Councilor Thomas C. Miller agreed that the town shouldn’t stop promoting Massena.
“I worked tirelessly as a board member to get the money. We have to do this. I think with this $115,000 that we haven’t spent this year, according to this board, I think with that money we can have a very successful summer of bringing people into this community,” Mr. Miller said. “We have to continue this along a line where we continue to bring people in this community to support our small businesses and all our businesses.”
Following the discussion, Mrs. Bellor changed her vote to yes.
“But if we have problems next year, everybody’s going to be whining that I made a bad decision,” she said.
