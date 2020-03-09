MASSENA — Town of Massena spring cleanup isn’t until May, but the Massena Town Council is already getting the ball rolling.
During their recent meeting, board members approved this year’s spring cleanup, which will be similar to last year’s effort, according to Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy.
“It went well last year. (Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino) didn’t have any recommendations,” he said.
Town residents went through a new spring cleanup procedure last year. When Mr. Diagostino started in 2010, the Highway Department went door-to-door to pick up items, a process that took two weeks.
Then, from 2013 to 2018, the Highway Department set up at the transfer station, and residents brought their refuse to the station and Highway Department employees helped them unload.
Last year, they went to a voucher system, with residents bringing their items to the transfer station and the town picking up the tab. Residents picked up vouchers at the tax collector’s window and redeemed those when they dropped their items off at the transfer station. The spring cleanup lasted throughout May, and residents were issued two vouchers for use during that time period.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said the voucher system they instituted last year saved the town “significant money,” while still allowing taxpayers to get rid of their items at the transfer station. Last year’s spring cleanup resulted in the collection of 36.47 tons of items and a total cost of $4,500.
Mr. Diagostino said it’s advantageous to give residents the entire month to dispose of their items.
“It helps out with the transfer station,” he said. “It spreads it out. It makes it a lot easier for them.”
Village of Massena officials instituted a similar policy last year. Previously, the Department of Public Works had picked up items curbside during a two-week period.
Last year, each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail to take their items to the transfer station within a one-week time period — residents north of the Grasse River one week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the following week.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad told trustees in January that some changes would be made to this year’s spring cleanup. He said, although they would continue the spring cleanup for a two-week period, they would eliminate the requirement to live north or south of the Grasse River. Instead, all village residents will be able to bring their items to the transfer station during those two weeks.
Mr. Fayad said officials also want to allow individuals to take their items to the transfer station every Saturday throughout the month when cleanup is held. That’s in large part to accommodate snowbirds who may be returning to the north country. However, they have to request that the transfer station remain open until 3 p.m., past its regular 8 a.m. to noon schedule.
Vouchers will be mailed to all residents who have water service, and each sheet will contain two vouchers instead of one to allow two trips to the transfer station.
