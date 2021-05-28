MASSENA — James Hidy told the Massena Town Council this week that he believes former Town Supervisor Joseph D. Gray was instrumental in bringing fishing recognition to the area, and he deserves his own recognition at the Massena Intake.
“At the end of the day, I think with the magnitude of what this has become and what it could be, Joe Gray should be recognized with a plaque or whatever. We need to give credit where credit is due,” Mr. Hidy said.
FISHCAP, short for Fishing Capital of the World, was formed in 2010 when Mr. Gray, as town supervisor, organized meetings to find ways to promote various fisheries. Patricia McKeown, then executive director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, joined that effort and, after many meetings and the involvement of many people, FISHCAP was born.
They raised $500,000 from public and private sources to fund a three-year effort to promote sports fishing. As part of that effort, they hired fishing expert Donald Meissner, who now serves as the town of Massena’s tourism director. FISHCAP still exists today, and is hosted by the county chamber.
Mr. Hidy said he didn’t think anybody would disagree that Mr. Gray “was the spearhead of this project.” He said the fishing promotion effort has since expanded, and he believed that Mr. Gray deserved recognition at the Massena Intake, where six fishing tournaments will be held this summer.
“That’s what I wanted to bring to the attention of the board,” he told council members, asking them if it was possible for them to “help push this along and make it happen.”
The MLF tournament runs from June 25 to 30, the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit runs from July 29 to Aug. 2, the Toyota Series runs from Aug. 26 to 28, the BFL Phoenix Tournament runs from Sept. 10 to 12, the Cashion Rods Tournament will be held on Sept. 18, and the town of Massena’s Big Bass Blowout (B3) will close out the season the weekend of Oct. 2 and 3.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said that, while Mr. Gray had been part of the effort, “I think there were a lot of people who gave their heart and soul to FISHCAP,” and he didn’t believe a plaque should recognize just one person.
Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. agreed.
“Give Don Meissner a lot of credit. Give this man here (Mr. O’Shaughnessy) a lot of credit,” he said.
“I’m talking about the whole concept of what he tried to do to reinvent this area as tourism and fishing capital. That’s where it all came from,” Mr. Hidy said. “If you find that Joe’s not worthy of it, that’s up to you.”
