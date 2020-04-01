MASSENA — The Massena Town Council met in a special session on Wednesday to discuss any potential budget reductions, and among the topics on their minds was the village of Massena’s reduction in funding for the Business Development Corporation and Greater Massena Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier’s budget, which trustees adopted on Tuesday, calls for Business Development Corporation funding to decrease from $45,000 to $5,000 and Chamber of Commerce funding to decrease from $21,500 to $5,000. Both entities are supported financially by the village and town of Massena.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said Mr. Currier was cutting back on funding for the Business Development Corporation, but the village would continue to fund a grant writer. Previously, the town and village had each contributed $100,000 to the operation of the Business Development Corporation.
“They still pay for their grant writer that they have,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
He said he would like to meet with Ron Bacon and Daniel Pease, two members of the Business Development Corporation, as well as BDC Executive Director James Murphy.
“Personally, I would like to see the BDC continue with the model that we’ve got going. We haven’t even given them a year to prove themselves. I’m going to ask them to come up with a bare bones budget again, and see if there’s any way we could fund whatever else they need,” he said.
The village will continue to fund the Business Development Corporation at its current level until May 31, the end of the village’s fiscal year.
“Our budget goes to Dec. 31. Depending on where they fall in, I would like to keep them going, keep them funded as much as possible and keep the model,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
He told board members that in addition to writing grants, he would like to see Mr. Murphy also work with their fishing initiatives.
The town’s share of the BDC funding, from town of Massena taxpayers, comes from one line item. He suggested they move the funding into a separate line item “so village residents still pay their share of the BDC.”
Addressing the Chamber of Commerce funding, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he had asked for, but not received, budget specifics from chamber Executive Director Nathan Lashomb. He said he asked for the information again in October.
“To this day, I’m still waiting for that. We haven’t heard anything,” he said.
He said the board had given the chamber $10,000 in the past, and had previously paid for summer employees to work at the chamber’s store at Eisenhower Lock.
“That was taken out of the budget. Two years ago we put it back in,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
He said a determination would need to be made about chamber funding.
“We’re already in April. I’m not sure how the board wants to deal with that. You haven’t approved me to sign a contract yet. That’s still up in the air,” he said.
