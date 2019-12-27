MASSENA — The Massena Town Council has entered into a five-year agreement with the Development Authority of the North Country for Geographic Information System (GIS) web-based hosting.
The cost of the base service will be $775 in 2020, $825 in 2021-22, and $875 in 2023-24.
DANC representative Kari Tremper told council members that 70 other municipalities are currently tied into the GIS system. She said the system provides infrastructure data for each municipality, such as the location of sewer lines, water lines, culverts, sidewalks, and in some cases even trees and parking meters. Different layers can be used on the map to show the different features.
“We just did a feature upgrade,” she said. “The amount of data out there is crazy. Right now we’re the only people in the north country that can cover this platform.”
She said that information can be used by a number of individuals, such as assessors, highway departments and fire departments. A phone app is available in addition to using a computer.
“Definitely your code officer,” Ms. Tremper said.
The municipality can also choose to make a portion or all of their GIS data publicly available.
“You can make the data public. You can turn on certain layers and see your data,” she said.
Councilman Thomas C. Miller, who serves with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, wondered if it showed the location of fire hydrants. Ms. Tremper said that was among the features.
“If you’re standing on the street down here, it will show you the hydrant at that end of the street and the hydrant at that end of the street,” she said.
“I’d like to sit down and talk to you about that,” Mr. Miller said.
Highway Department Superintendent Frank Diagostino said the only time he had heard abut the system was when it was being used to determine mileage in the village and town.
“It changed our mileage by half a mile (less),” he said.
Ms. Tremper said, under the terms of the agreement, they’ll provide 12 hours of training each year to town staff members.
“We’ll walk you through it,” she said.
