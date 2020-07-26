MASSENA — Three-ring budget binders could be a thing of the past for the town of Massena if they move forward with the purchase of a new software package.
Clear Government would allow authorized individuals, such as department heads, to input their budget information into the program, and that information would be stored in the cloud rather than a binder.
In addition, Massena Town Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr., said, it would make the process “more social distancing friendly.”
“Department heads can upload their budgets. They can actually upload the budget from their own computer. You can go through and check out each department. I think it will save us time down the road,” he said.
“I have some history with what you’re talking about. What’s nice about it is, without changing the master, it allows us independently to make changes and see those changes as we make them,” council member Robert Elsner said.
He said, for instance, if they wanted to cut 10 percent from one line item, it would allow them to see how it would impact the overall budget.
“I strongly encourage any application program that would eliminate the three-ring binder. It’s something that can be shared and accessible this way,” Mr. Elsner said.
Mr. Carbone said there are still some questions that need to be answered before they decide if they will move forward. If they did decide to use the software, he said it would take two to three weeks to upload their current data.
“We’ve been checking on a few things before we proceed,” he said.
The town currently uses software called KBS.
“This Clear Government is just an extra tool that attaches to KBS. You’re able to draw more from the inputted data,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said. “If we get this, it attaches to KBS somehow. What if we get rid of KBS and have to move on to something bigger and better? I’d like to personally table it until we have a chance to check with KBS.”
Mr. Carbone said they could continue to get their questions answered and, if they decided to move forward, could act during another meeting.
“If not, we’ll move on,” he said.
“I’m not averse to having a special meeting if everybody else is OK with that,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.