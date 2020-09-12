MASSENA — The Massena Town Council met in a special session this week to move forward with grant funding paperwork for three projects at the Massena International Airport.
Among them was funding for parking lot expansion and rehabilitation.
The parking lot project includes the construction of an approximate 130-foot by 60-foot expansion, construction of a concrete sidewalk, minor grading and drainage modifications, signage and pavement markings. It also includes rehabilitation of the approximate 195-foot x 115-foot existing airport parking lot.
“This has been ongoing for several years,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said.
Airport Manager Frank Diagostino said the work will be done this year. He said, with the board’s approval, they could send out letters to proceed to state officials and Barrett Paving, the contractor for the project.
“Barrett’s already contacted me. They want to do this project this year,” he said.
There is a $62,000 match for the town as part of the grant funding.
“We pay 25 percent. The grant will not cover the whole project because it’s been so long. Basically, all we’re doing is pushing the fence back and enlarging the parking lot,” Mr. Diagostino said.
Board members also authorized Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign a grant offer for the Airport Pavement Management Program.
“When we met with the FAA this spring, one of the requirements is that we had to have an airport pavement management process in place to evaluate our pavement that’s out on the airfield. This is the start of that process that C&S (Engineers) will want to monitor our pavement and report that back to the FAA. That will determine when and if and how we pay to rehabilitate taxiways and runways,” Mr. Diagostino said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy also received authorization to sign the grant offer to rehabilitate Taxiway C pavement and associated drainage and re-marking.
It also authorizes rehabilitation of that taxiway’s lighting system.
“This has been out there. They just released the money for this project. This project will not happen this year. It’s too late. It will roll over into next year,” Mr. Diagostino said.
The special meeting was necessary because the paperwork was due by Tuesday and the board’s next session isn’t until Wednesday.
