MASSENA — Town council members and department heads had several potential cost-saving measures that could be implemented in the town of Massena.
The Massena Town Council met in a special session this week to discuss the current spending plan and review expenditures for the remainder of the year.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said the goal was to come up with a potential list of actions that could potentially save money. While some ideas were floated during the meeting, board members will also work with town departments where they serve as liaisons.
“My one concern is sales tax and potentially other income avenues may be depreciated. (Deputy Supervisor) Albert Nicola suggested we start with worse-case scenario. Department heads can help us prioritize and decide which ones can go if things don’t improve or turn around quickly,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
“We’re doing this now because we’re coming up with several projects. We’ll have to make some decisions fairly quickly,” he said.
He said, a decision would have to made soon about the hiring of college students as summer help.
Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino, who also serves airport manager at Massena International Airport, had several suggestions. Not using summer employees was among them, which would mean changing some duties to address what would normally be done by the summer help, such as mowing and cemetery upkeep.
“You would have to adjust schedules,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
Mr. Diagostino said postponing the hiring of a replacement following a retirement could also save them approximately $24,000.
Other savings could be realized by not purchasing any equipment for the Highway Department or airport, he said.
He said the Federal Aviation Administration had waived some local contributions to work that was being funded through grants at the airport.
“We don’t have to come up with the airport this year and still get the projects done,” Mr. Diagostino said.
Massena Public Library Director Elaine Dunne said among the actions they could take would be to cut some areas, such as supplies and resources.
“I hate to touch the books line. I fear when we come back there’s going to be a great rush of people wanting materials,” she said.
Other potential savings could be realized by reducing the summer staff and a reduction in the hours they were open during the summer.
“I would have to reassess the hours as we approach fall,” Ms. Dunne said.
They may also have to consider running a summer reading program on a smaller scale or reaching out to local industries to help cover the expenses, she said.
“We’ve had some online programming going on during this pandemic. The need is very much still there,” she said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said they can ask officials with the Celine G. Philibert Memorial Cultural Centre & Museum to cut costs.
“We can ask them to restrain on buying any sort of computer equipment, printers or any cost they had,” he said.
Board members will be working with the various departments to come up with a list of potential savings. Among them, Mr. Nicola and council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. will work with the Highway Department and airport, and council members Robert Elsner and Susan Bellor will work with the library.
