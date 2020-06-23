MASSENA — The Massena Town Beach opened for business last week, and some Massena Town Council members want to explore the possibility of eliminating the daily parking fee at the facility. The current fee is $5 per vehicle each day. A beach season pass is $60 for Massena and Louisville residents only, while a non-resident season pass is $90.
During its meeting last week, Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. wondered if there was any inclination to not charge for the parking.
“I brought this up before,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said. “They don’t charge at Barnhart Beach to park. I’d like to visit that sometime.”
Barnhart Beach is operated by the state, while the Massena Joint Recreation Department oversees operations at the Massena Town Beach
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said some people skirted the daily parking fee by parking at another location and walking to the beach.
“I know the parking area at the dike just past the beach” is always full, he said.
The beach opened last Thursday and is open with lifeguard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Pavilions remain closed for the time being.
“They do have lifeguards and they’ve changed the hours to 10 to 6 instead of 8 (p.m.),” Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola said.
Concessions are open from noon to 2 p.m. to start the year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some guidelines have been put in place for visitors at the beach. They include only visiting with members of the immediate household; maintaining 6 feet of distance from others, even when swimming; spacing beach towels and chairs 10 feet apart; and wearing a mask when unable to maintain social distance.
Other guidelines include refraining from group activities and sports; calling out when entering the bathroom facilities because only one person/family is permitted in at a time; washing hands often; parking vehicles in every other spot; and going home if feeling sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.