MASSENA — Massena Town Council members say there’s no doubt that they’ll continue to contract with Donald Meissner for his sportsman promotional services. But the question is, at what cost.
Mr. Meissner has been paid $25,000 plus expenses this year, and his contract expires in December. Council members Thomas C. Miller and Melanie Cunningham will work on the new contract.
“I think you’ve got to keep him. I think it’s worth it,” Mr. Miller said during last week’s board meeting.
“There’s no question about that,” Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
As he’s done since contracting with the town, Mr. Meissner will be attending sportsmen’s shows in 2020, but the destinations have not been finalized. He’s also involved with plans to start a fishing school. A grant application has been submitted for that endeavor. In addition, he has been part of efforts to attract fishing tournaments to Massena.
Dr. Linda M. McQuinn, who assists Mr. Meissner with the promotional efforts for the town, said it was a busy year on the fishing front.
“We started out at the sports shows,” she said. “There were four that we attended. Those were really a very good opportunity to start to engage with the public outside of the north country.”
She said town officials encouraged visitors to come to Massena “to foster if you will a goodwill effort to bring folks to the community.”
As part of that effort, they had sponsored a contest in which the winner would come to Massena for a three-day fishing trip with guides.
“That went very well. Because they engaged with the guides we had selected, because they were participating in something they had not done before, they formed bonds with the guides,” Ms. McQuinn said. “This was not just a one-time opportunity. There was the interest in experiencing more of the north country.”
The more anglers that come to Massena for the fishing, whether it’s for tournaments or just a visit, the more the local communities benefit, she said. They dine at local restaurants, stay at local motels and shop at local stores, she said.
“It really was very beneficial not only to the town of Massena, but this part of the north country,” Ms. McQuinn said. Looking ahead to 2020, she said one of the big events will be a fishing expo scheduled for Feb. 14 to 16 at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
“That promises to be a very powerful event for the community,” she said. “We have seen collaboration as a result of the sports shows. This fishing expo will be a culmination of that.”
Fishing tournaments will also return, including Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization.
Mr. Miller said that Major League Fishing has purchased FLW, but that won’t change plans to return to Massena.
“I have been in contact with the CEO of FLW. He is assuring us that our relationship will not change, and it’s only probably going to get better. Obviously there’s going to be a transition from FLW to Major League Fishing. He is going to be sharing details with Don and I as soon as they get them,” he said.
