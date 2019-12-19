MASSENA — Although they accepted the report on Wednesday, some members of the Massena Town Council say they don’t agree with some of the recommendations contained in a reorganization study that was presented to them last week.
Kent Gardner, the project director who oversaw the reorganization study, had presented town and village officials with options for potential savings. While he didn’t recommend a total consolidation of the town and village, he suggested they consider combining town and village courts, merging the town’s Highway Department with the village’s Department of Public Works, and having a joint administrator oversee the town and village.
“They had presented three main opportunities from the study,” Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy told council members on Wednesday.
He said the report indicated there would be no savings by combining the town and village courts, but believes it would make it more confusing.
“Reading the report again, it just didn’t seem like that was a smart move. They’re talking about combining the town and village into one town court, which would chop off West Massena,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
That’s because, once the village court was dissolved, West Massena residents would no longer be included in the town court’s jurisdiction area. Since West Massena is in Louisville, those residents would have to attend Louisville Town Court, which Councilman Samuel D. Carbone Jr. agreed would make it more confusing.
“It’s already a confusing situation,” Deputy Town Supervisor Albert Nicola said.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy suggested, with the loss of West Massena, they would need to find a way to make up that revenue, which would cost taxpayers more money
“So I’m really not in favor of that proposal,” he said.
There had also been discussion last week about merging the town Highway Department with the village’s Department of Public Works. Mr. Gardner had noted that town officials continue to explore replacing their aging current highway garage, and combining that department with the Department of Public Works at the DPW’s Robinson Road facility might make economical sense.
He said they had three potential options with the Highway Department — work with the existing building to see if its life expectancy could be extended, replace the current building with another one on the same South Racquette River Road site, or do some construction at the DPW garage to offer opportunities to share individuals, equipment and services.
He said officials would need to estimate the difference in the cost of replacing the existing structure versus expanding the village facility. There would also need to be coordination with the Massena Central School District, since it’s a joint shared transportation facility between the village and district.
Mr. O’Shaughnessy said he was “all for saving taxpayers money.” But if the move didn’t result in savings and was just being done to combine the two departments, “I really couldn’t support that.”
Mr. Nicola said he believed merging the two departments would be “more difficult than what was presented the other night. We need to be here. They need to be there. That could cause a problem.”
Highway Department Superintendent Frank Diagostino said, no matter where they were, they would have to build a new structure, and would also need to invest in a structure to store the town’s sand and salt. Because they plow state roads, the town of Massena must use pure salt while the village uses a different mixture.
“I don’t know where the savings are going to be,” he said.
A citizen’s committee that had been appointed by the town and village boards to take part in the consolidation study will be meeting next week to discuss the potential for combining the departments.
“They’re planning on meeting sometime next week to talk about the combination of the DPW and Highway Department and airport,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “I encourage the committee to continue to look at that and see what they can come up with.”
During his report last week, Mr. Gardner had said a third option for potential savings would be to have a joint administrator running the day-to-day operations of the town and village.
“I’m here all day, but I’m sure I miss a lot,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said. “I think that would actually help as far as the DPW, highway and airport. You can have that administrator run those departments or supervise them.”
Village trustees had also accepted the reorganization study report during their meeting on Tuesday.
