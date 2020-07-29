MASSENA — Two Massena Town Council members who recently visited the town of Massena Retriever Training Grounds near the Massena Intake on state Route 131 say they were impressed by the work that has been done by Tony Zappia and a group of volunteers since 2015.
“Tony has documented a total of 784 labor and equipment hours into developing and maintaining the grounds. Nearly $80,000 of in-kind services, along with over two dozen volunteer laborers have contributed to this project, along with the assistance by Seaway Timber Harvesting and WCT Surveyors, who volunteers equipment and expertise,” said Susan Bellor, who toured the facility with Robert Elsner.
Town officials had initially allocated $15,000 for the project, and the St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency awarded a $20,000 grant in 2019. There was no local match for the RVRDA grant, which was written by Business Development Corporation Executive Director James Murphy and Mr. Zappia, a retriever dog owner and trainer who was responsible for the creation of the site.
The funding was used to complete landscaping and drainage issues near the site’s Technical Training Pond, and to construct a protective fencing along the grounds.
A final project will provide and maintain clear and fresh water, coupled with the installation of a dry hydrant from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department. A Clarkson University engineering student is developing a water system for the Technical Training Pond and dry hydrant.
“It’s amazing what he explained to us has been happening out there,” Mrs. Bellor said.
Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said one volunteer flew up from Long Island in his plane to do bulldozer work, and another volunteer drove up from the Carolinas for excavator work.
“When the machine broke, he went back” to get the excavator fixed and then returned to Massena, he said. “He did the excavation work on that. It’s been quite a process with a lot of volunteers.”
“This is a good example of what can actually be done on a somewhat relatively large scale by community involvement and volunteers,” Mr. Elsner said.
He said the site, primarily for the training of retriever hunting dogs, could also be used during the non-training time for events like snowmobile racing in the winter.
“The concept was to build it as a multi-use recreation facility kind of in conjunction with what we talked about before, the development of that recreational core from Hawkins Point,” Mr. Murphy said.
Mr. Carbone said that, as part of that development, the Seaway Valley Modelaires, a group dedicated to the sport of radio-controlled flying, had set up just beyond Hawkins Point, at a town-owned site they call Harry Cummings Field. The club leases the land from the town of Massena.
“They put a fence in, they cleared that out, they mowed the lawn and got their setup out there. It’s a beautiful site out there,” he said.
“They did that all by themselves. They didn’t ask for any help from anyone,” Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola said.
Mr. Elsner said the town was moving in a positive direction.
“Some things are happening. We’re not stalling here,” he said.
