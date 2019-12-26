MASSENA — The Massena Town Council is moving forward with the next step in adopting a local law governing solar power.
The council held a public hearing prior to its regular meeting and received written comments from one person.
It will be a couple of months before the local law is adopted, though. Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said council members will seek input from the St. Lawrence County Planning Board and Town Planning Board in January and plan to adopt it during their February meeting.
The draft of the local law had been available for review in the town clerk’s office, and Mr. O’Shaughnessy said written comments can continue to be submitted to the town clerk.
“Anyone can submit written comments,” he said.
During their August meeting, council members said they were continuing to work on drafting the local law that would govern large solar farms that wanted to set up in the town, as well as residential solar installation. Town attorney Eric Gustafson had provided members with a draft for their review.
Under the draft, the local law “aims to promote the accommodation of solar energy systems and equipment and the provision for adequate sunlight and convenience of access necessary therefore, and to balance the potential impact on neighbors when solar collectors may be installed near their property while preserving the rights of property owners to install solar energy systems without excess regulation.”
The legislation applies to freestanding, ground- or pole-mounted and roof-mounted solar energy system installations.
For minor solar installation, such as those at homes, the draft lists requirements for roof-mounted systems and freestanding solar collectors.
Roof-mounted systems are permitted as accessory uses in all zoning districts, but are subject to certain requirements. The distance between the roof and highest edge of point of the system must comply with the state Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code, and rooftop and building-mounted solar collectors can’t obstruct solar access to adjacent properties.
Ground-mounted and freestanding solar collectors must also meet certain requirements. Among them, the location of solar collectors must meet the setback requirements for the area where they’re located, and the height of the solar collectors and any mounts can’t exceed the height restrictions of the zone when oriented at maximum tilt.
Solar collectors can’t be located closer to a front lot line than the principal building on a property. If the side or rear yard is visible from adjacent properties and roads, a solid fence that conforms to the local requirements can be installed along shared lot lines to minimize the visual impact to neighboring properties.
Also, ground-mounted and freestanding solar collectors can’t obstruct solar access to adjacent properties.
If a free-standing or ground-mounted solar collector no longer performs its originally intended function for more than 12 consecutive months, the property owner must remove the collector, mount and associated equipment no later than 90 days after the end of the 12-month period. If not, the town can enter the land and remove the system, and any expenses incurred by the town will be assessed against the land where the free-standing or ground-mounted solar collectors are located.
Major solar systems must be authorized by site plan review and special use permit from the Town Planning Board. They must meet the height and setback restrictions — the maximum height can’t exceed 20 feet above the ground, and the minimum setback must be 25 feet unless it’s adjacent to a residential neighbor, in which case it’s 100 feet.
Before a building permit can be issued for a major solar collection system, the owner or operator must post a surety for removal in the event the system is abandoned. The required amount is 125 percent of the projected cost to remove the system and restore the property, with an escalator of 2 percent annually for the life of the system.
A major solar collection system is considered abandoned after it has ceased operating for one continuous year.
