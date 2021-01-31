MASSENA — A project that’s been in discussion since 2017 is moving forward.
The Massena Town Council held a public hearing this week to take comments on its plan to replace the deteriorated water main lines in the East Massena Consolidated Water District.
Following the public hearing, it adopted a resolution to authorize the preparation of plans, specifications, estimate contract and bid work for the project. Members also approved a resolution to adopt a serial bond and bond anticipation note. The project is estimated at no more than $4 million, and the estimated cost to the average residential user in the district will be an additional $433.62 per year.
“It’s been a long time coming, a lot of hoops to jump through to help make it cost-effective,” Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
“They’ll be very happy when they get that,” Councilor Susan Bellor said.
There were no public comments during this week’s public hearing for the project, which covers deteriorating water lines in the vicinity of Racquette, Haverstock, Trippany and Smith roads and state Route 131 near the former Walmart and Aldi’s site in the town of Massena.
A March 22, 2019 preliminary engineering report that was revised on Aug. 15, 2019 had been prepared by Aaron B. Jarvis of Tisdale Associates. Based on that report, the work will include the replacement of approximately 28,700 linear feet of ductile iron pipe, inline water valves, fire hydrant assemblies, corporation and curb stops, copper service lines and appurtenances, including roadway, lawn and sidewalk repairs associated with the replacement work.
The discussion about replacing the water line dates back to 2017. Officials said in 2017 that they intended to address the issue, but couldn’t do that until funding became available. The project had not been funded through two rounds of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
But the problem dates back farther. Mr. Carbone said the original plans to replace the water lines had been approved in 1999 and work was done in the 2000 and 2001 timeframe. However, town officials said, work wasn’t done correctly in the first place and the line deteriorated after 10 to 12 years. Because of the amount of time that elapsed since it was done, the statute of limitations to take action against the contractor had expired.
“The materials should have lasted 40 or more years,” Mr. Carbone said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.