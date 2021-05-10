MASSENA — The Massena Town Council is moving forward with plans to apply for a $30,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development to bring potable water to some unserved areas.
“We started conversations two years ago with Steve (O’Shaughnessy, town supervisor) and Sam (Carbone, deputy town supervisor) about evaluating some potential water service areas in the eastern portion of the town,” Matthew Cooper, an associate from Barton & Loguidice D.P.C. told board members.
He said town officials had started some outreach with major stakeholders such the General Services Administration and New York Power Authority to “gauge their interest to see if it was worth taking the next step.” He said those conversations were favorable.
Board members had agreed in September to pay Barton & Loguidice $1,500 to prepare and submit paperwork to Rural Development. Barton & Loguidice will also be doing a study of the proposed project.
“Before we start that study, we decided it’s best to try to get some grant to cover the study. We began late last fall under the board’s authorization to assist with the funding application to USDA, Rural Development to their Pre-development Planning Grant (PPG) program. We have put that application together. We have submitted it. But it was lacking one item. They wanted to see an executed engineering agreement for the study,” Mr. Cooper said.
He said that would lock in the dollar amount before USDA, Rural Development would consider providing a grant.
“To resubmit the PPG, we would need an executed agreement,” he said.
He said they’ve drafted an agreement that would be added on to the original $1,500 authorization. The addendum says they will do the study for $30,000.
“Through the proposal we had sent you last fall, we identified that the study would be about $30,000. It’s a pretty significant undertaking. We’re talking about a very large service area, a lot of stakeholders, a lot of different factors, and potential different sources to supply the service area. So there’s a lot of study in that,” he said.
Mr. Cooper said, in talking with Rural Development, they would need a Rural Development environmental report, along with the State Environmental Quality Review once the study is complete “to apply for pretty much any other funding, especially with Rural Development.” He suggested both reports be completed as part of their study, at an additional $3,000 each, bringing the total contract to $36,600, which was approved by board members.
“This I think would be a good opportunity to get those costs grant-covered, especially when there’s grants available that we’re looking to apply for at this time. We would have you execute that so we can resubmit the application with the understanding that we’re not going to start any of those services until you get the grant. We just have to have the signed agreement in place in order to reapply,” Mr. Cooper said.
