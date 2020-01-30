MASSENA — The Massena Town Council agreed on Wednesday to pay $2,000 toward the first-ever Massena Fishing Expo, which is scheduled for Feb. 14 to 16 at the St. Lawrence Centre mall.
It also agreed to pay out $57,500 in prize money during two tournaments scheduled for August, and a $2,500 hosting fee for a third August tournament.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said he had been contacted by Dan Kenney, who is promoting the February fishing expo and incurring its costs.
“He’s setting it up to be a money maker for himself as well as promotion. He plans on making it an annual event. He was concerned, and I can understand, it’s a first-year big curve to get people to see what’s actually going to happen,” he said. “He was asking if we would help contribute some of our promotion money that we had set aside to take care of some of his expenses. When we had talked, he had suggested $2,000.”
However, Mr. O’Shaughnessy said, he received an invoice for $4,000. But board members agreed to pay the initially requested $2,000.
“I would be OK with ($2,000). If he wants more after that, I want to see how he makes out,” Council member Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said.
The three-day fishing extravaganza will showcase the local and regional trades, talents and trends that will be the highlights of the 2020 fishing experience for both professional and novice anglers. All things related to fishing and fun will be featured at the expo.
Council member Robert Elsner said the event was a “big deal” for the town and they needed to support it.
“He’s promoting Massena,” he said. “We don’t want it to flop.”
At the same time, however, Mr. Elsner said he wanted to see how the initial effort played out.
Mr. Kenney has promoted the New England Fishing Expo in Massachusetts since 2012 and also promotes the New Hampshire Outdoor Expo. The town of Massena has been an exhibitor at the New England Fishing Expo for the past five seasons.
Massena’s fishing expo is being held to build on the excitement that was generated by the 2019 FLW Costa Tour tournament in Massena.
The expo will include anglers, manufacturers and professionals, along with seminars that can provide training techniques to the public. Top professionals will display their products for the ultimate fishing experience, including locally-crafted lures, new technology and new devices to enhance the sport. There will also be boats, trailers and products from local and regional businesses.
In addition to authorizing the $2,000 payment to Mr. Kenney on Wednesday, the board gave Mr. O’Shaughnessy permission to sign two agreements for upcoming Fishing League Worldwide tournaments — $40,000 in prize money for an Aug. 8 to 13 tournament and $17,500 in prize money for an Aug. 20 to 22 tournament, both at the Massena Intake. Those payments will come from the town’s publicity contractual account.
In addition, the board authorized Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign a contract with the New York BASS Chapter Federation for the 2020 Massena St. Lawrence River Tournament on Aug. 16. The host fee is $2,500.
