MASSENA — After holding in-person meetings since mid-August, the Massena Town Council will begin streaming the sessions live on its Facebook page starting Wednesday.
“For the foreseeable future, all of the Massena Town Board meetings will be streamed to the ‘Town of Massena’ Facebook page. This will include tomorrow’s regular meeting, which will include a public hearing on the town budget,” Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said Tuesday.
Testing of the live sessions was done on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s meeting.
The town’s Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/The-Town-of-Massena-100326078280241.
The meetings had initially been held remotely starting in April because of the closure of the Massena Town Hall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board used Zoom Technologies for its initial meeting. However, the feed was hacked about 30 minutes into the session. That led them to switch to using Facebook Live with no issues.
In-person meetings with the public in attendance have been held since August after the Massena Town Hall reopened to the public with limitations. Chairs for the public have been socially distanced, and masks are required.
Using Facebook Live has presented challenges, however, as Councilor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. has had to monitor the Facebook Live feed to monitor electronic equipment and attendees while also giving his undivided attention to the meeting.
The village’s Board of Trustees meetings have been and continue to be held via Zoom for the general public. The Zoom link is published with the agenda at massena.us/AgendaCenter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.