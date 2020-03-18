MASSENA — The way public meetings are conducted is changing based on the latest COVID-19 guidance.
Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy announced Wednesday morning that the 5:30 p.m. regular monthly meeting Wednesday would be held at the Town Hall, but without community members in attendance. Instead, the meeting would be streamed live on Facebook, and there would be a capability for the public to ask questions.
The Town Hall is closed to the public until March 31.
“The regular town board meeting will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m. Due to Governor Cuomo’s executive order dealing with maximum number of people in one area, we will not allow the public, but will live stream the meeting from room 30 at the Massena Town Hall, 60 Main Street, New York, USA,” he said in an email.
The email listed a link to the town’s Facebook page where the live stream could be viewed.
“I will post my phone number on the screen for those who want to comment during comment periods or ask questions,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
The Norwood Village Board had met Tuesday night, and the public was not allowed to attend under an executive order passed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, according to Village Mayor Timothy Levison.
According to the order, “Article 7 of the Public Officers Law, to the extent necessary to permit any public body to meet and take such actions authorized by the law without permitting in public in-person access to meetings and authorizing such meetings to be held remotely by conference call or similar service, provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.”
The Massena Village Board also met on Tuesday, but the public was allowed to attend. In addition to four board members and the village clerk, there were four others in attendance.
“I asked the department heads not to be here to stay within the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) guidelines of 10 people or less,” said Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, who led the meeting.
He said, as circumstances changed, they would continue to send out news releases and notices, and would adjust accordingly based on changes from the governor, state or federal agencies.
“One of (Gov. Cuomo’s) executive orders allows for a teleconferencing option to satisfy the Open Meetings Law,” Mr. LeBire said.
Budget season is set to begin for village officials, with Mayor Timmy J. Currier presenting his tentative 2020-21 budget on March 31, followed by work sessions on April 2, 7 and 8.
“With the rapidly changing COVID-19 guidance, we are looking at alternatives should they be needed,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said the alternatives could include a videoconference or teleconference capability, “depending on what the guidance is for that time.”
“It makes it hard, especially for something of that interest,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Currier said the New York Conference of Mayors had issued guidance earlier in the week, “in our case, find a way to stream meetings online so it will be open and accessible to the general public.”
At the same time, he said, it would still allow public comment, possibly through options such as Skype or Zoom.
