MASSENA — The Massena Town Council will take public comment on proposed changes to the town’s noise ordinance at 5:30 p.m. May 20.
The ordinance will contain changes suggested by board members during their meeting last week, including quiet-time hours and fines for violating the ordinance.
Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said he wanted to mirror the village’s code as much as possible. He said the town outside the village was becoming more residential like the area inside the village.
“I want to compare what people have in the town of Massena inside the village limits. I think we’re getting more toward the residential feel out there, and they need the protection that you have inside the village,” he said.
“The thing that I was thinking about was if there’s some construction or manufacturer that was coming in and running three shifts or even two shifts right next to a neighborhood, that is going to kill the assessed value in the sale or potential sale of any property that’s a residential area,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
“I think comparing the specifics to the village is not a bad idea. I think it’s a good idea to have one ordinance here that’s not different from here,” council member Robert Elsner said.
He noted that code enforcement officers have indicated the current code hampers their ability to address noise violations because there has been nothing in writing.
“I would just have it as close to the village as we can,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy said.
The village code prohibits any unnecessary noise from any source between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following day. It also has a fine schedule for anyone who violates the ordinance.
Board members wanted to update the town’s zoning ordinance because it needed some modification. Mr. O’Shaughnessy said during a previous meeting that the existing version was “very generic.”
Town attorney Eric Gustafson had provided board members with a draft version of the ordinance with proposed changes, which were discussed last week.
The ordinance would be applicable to town residents outside the village.
